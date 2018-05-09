Home
Machida uses Brazil's beauty to rejuvenate on UFC 224 Embedded

UFC Staff Report May 09, 2018
Rio De Janeiro has it all. Great beaches, good food and incredible attractions but nature's energy is what makes former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida so appreciative to be in Brazil.

"When you're in contact with the nature, the ocean, you can feel the energy," he says on episode two of UFC 224 Embedded. "So now I feel like I'm reborn and ready. You cannot describe that."

It's the little things such as taking the time to drink coconut water and swim at the beach that help mentally prepare Machida for his middleweight showdown with fellow Brazilian legend Vitor Belfort. Knowing that both fighters will have significant support just increases Machida's excitment for the match-up.

"To fight against Vitor Belfort in Brazil, I think is a great opportunity."

