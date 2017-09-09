“Yeah, I wasn’t necessarily healthy, but I think it comes down to the focus,” he said. “I forced the fight. I could have won that fight with very little, but I ran in, I left openings, I made mistakes and he definitely capitalized. He’s a tough guy. He’s by no means the best in the world, but he’s a tough guy. You have to realize that the best guys don’t always win in this sport.”
Luke Rockhold still irked by Michael Bisping loss
By Kevin Iole, Yahoo! Sports
