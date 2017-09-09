Home
Luke Rockhold "He's not the caliber fighter I am"

September 14, 2017
Matt Parrino from UFC.com was live at the open workouts for Fight Night Pittsburgh where he caught up with Luke Rockhold. When asked if there's a chance he's looking past his opponent, David Branch, Rockhold was very direct in his response. Check out the clip below.
If Rockhold's layoff dimmed any memories about his dominance, his workout for those in attendance was a vivid reminder:

Saturday, September 16
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Go behind the scenes at UFC 215 for some exclusive candid moments with the stars including Jeremy Stephens, Henry Cejudo, Gilbert Melendez and of course Amanda Nunes. Watch the full episode now on FIGHT PASS!
Sep 13, 2017
UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles recaps the third episode of The Ultimate Fighter: A New World Champion. The show airs Wednesday nights on FS1.
Sep 13, 2017
UFC Fight Night Pittsburgh star Mike Perry reacts to the withdrawl of this co-headlining opponent Thiago Alves, and discusses his replacement, Alex Reyes. Fight Night Pittsburgh airs this Saturday on FS1 at 8PM/5PM ETPT.
Sep 13, 2017
In this week’s episode of UFC Rankings Report, Forrest Griffin and Matt Parrino break down the changes in the rankings. The big movement this week has Rafael Dos Anjos move into the top five of the welterweight division.
Sep 13, 2017
Recap Day 2 of the Mayweather vs McGregor World Tour as the stars met at the Staples Center in Toronto, Canada. Conor McGregor takes on Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match super fight on Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Jul 13, 2017
Dana White and Conor McGregor are in London looking to rebound from a chaotic event the day before. In front of a raucous European crowd, the birthday boy returns to form and ends the spectacular trip with one more triumphant staredown.
Jul 14, 2017
Dana White chats with Swizz Beatz on the Brooklyn stop of the May/Mac World Tour. On the Barclays Center stage, things get heated between the two fighters’ camps when Floyd Mayweather’s entourage surrounds UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor.
Jul 14, 2017
Conor McGregor electrifies the 16,000 fans gathered at Budweiser stage. “The Notorious” one is on fire, leading the crowd in an anti-Mayweather chant. Later that night in New York, White gets an up-close look at McGregor’s Rolls-Royce.
Jul 13, 2017