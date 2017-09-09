Matt Parrino from UFC.com was live at the open workouts for Fight Night Pittsburgh where he caught up with Luke Rockhold. When asked if there's a chance he's looking past his opponent, David Branch, Rockhold was very direct in his response. Check out the clip below.
Asked @LukeRockhold if he's overestimating David Branch. Rockhold: "He's not the caliber fighter I am." #UFCPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/GuPb6RJo9S— Matt Parrino (@MattParrinoUFC) September 14, 2017
If Rockhold's layoff dimmed any memories about his dominance, his workout for those in attendance was a vivid reminder:
Been 15 months since we saw @LukeRockhold inside Octagon. Let this clip jog memory. Says he'll welcome David Branch up from minor leagues. pic.twitter.com/KOmGsYVry4— Matt Parrino (@MattParrinoUFC) September 14, 2017
