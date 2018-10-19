Lobov feeling extra motivated for Moncton tilt

Given what happened before and after UFC 229, though, it’s probably for the best that neither team is around each other anytime soon, and that the focus switches to what happens in the Octagon, and not on anything else. Lobov is fine with that, because fighting in the Octagon is the only thing he wants to do. He’s an old-school battler, and when I joke with him that when fighters say they would fight for free, he would actually mean it, he laughs.“And I did.”He’s not fighting for free anymore. But the gritty mentality stays unchanged. Even with a year out of action, he’s staying sharp the way fighters do.“You just spar on a regular basis and it's all about putting yourself in those difficult situations,” Lobov said. “If you spar, pick the hardest sparring; if you run, pick the hardest roads. That's the way I always approach it. If I spar someone and it's an easy spar, I don't really want to spar them again. But if I spar someone who's really hard, I'll go back there again until it becomes an easy spar. That's how you ensure that the evolution never stops and that you stay sharp and you stay up to date.”And in a few days, the wait is over. Artem Lobov gets to breathe again.“There's a lot of talk, but in that cage, there is nothing but you, your guts, your skill against your opponent and his guts and his skill, “he said. “And we're gonna find out who's got the bigger heart on October 27.”