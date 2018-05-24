Liverpool: Fight by Fight Preview

I can’t wait to hear how loud the crowd at Echo Arena will get on Sunday when Darren Till makes the walk to the Octagon to face Stephen Thompson. But will they still have something to cheer about at the end of the night? Well, there’s good news and bad news. The bad news is that Thompson feasts on opponents who are overly aggressive and Till certainly fits that description. But, the good news is that Till is also a huge welterweight, and if he can dodge some incoming fire and make this a war on the inside, he’s got the strength and power to control matters at close range. This will start out as a chess match, but once both men start to make their moves and we see where the battle takes place, it will become a fight, and a memorable one at that.If you didn’t know Neil Magny was one of the good guys of the sport, realize that he will be donating $15,000 of his purse from this weekend’s fight to help aid in funding the treatment of young Presley Mae O’Doherty, who is battling Spinal Muscular Atrophy. That’s a story that should be everywhere this week. But there is still a fight to be fought, and Magny may be facing a newcomer in Craig White, but the Brit is a 21-fight veteran who has finished all 14 of his wins, 11 in the first round. Impressive stuff, but it could be his downfall, because if he chases the finish too aggressively, Magny is one of those crafty sorts who can – and will - make him pay and add another finish to his own record. But hey, win or lose in this fight, Neil Magny is a winner.