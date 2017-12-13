Home
Lineker-Rivera off; Hooker-Diakiese to main card

By Thomas Gerbasi December 27, 2017
An injury has forced bantamweight contender John Lineker from Saturday's UFC 219 bout against Jimmie Rivera at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Moving up to the main card is the lightweight clash between Dan Hooker and Marc Diakiese.

In the main event of UFC 219, which airs live on Pay-Per-View, Cris Cyborg defends her UFC women's featherweight title against Holly Holm.

The stars of UFC 219 spend the holiday in their hometowns. Khabib Nurmagomedov starts his workout outdoors, as Edson Barboza brings his family to the gym. Holly Holm readies for the biggest fight of her life, as Cyborg embraces a challenge at CrossFit.
Dec 27, 2017
Megan Olivi sits down with Holly Holm ahead of her main event bout with Cris Cyborg at Saturday's UFC 219. Order the fight now at: http://www.ufc.com/ppv
Dec 27, 2017
John Gooden and Dan Hardy break down UFC 219's main event: Cris Cyborg vs Holly Holm, as well as the co-main between Edson Barboza and Khabib Nurmagomedov. UFC 219 happens this Saturday, Dec. 30. Order it now: http://www.ufc.com/ppv
Dec 26, 2017
Holly Holm continues preparing with her team. Cris Cyborg trains outdoors. Edson Barboza's S&C work has him in the best form of his life, and Khabib Nurmagomedov gets promo advice from Daniel Cormier.
Dec 26, 2017
UFC President Dana White recaps the historic UFC 217, which featured three belt changes.
Nov 4, 2017
Rose Namajunas talks backstage at UFC 217 after defeating Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the women's strawweight title.
Nov 4, 2017
TJ Dillashaw talks backstage after defeating Cody Garbrandt at UFC 217 for the bantamweight title.
Nov 4, 2017
Megan Olivi speaks with Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson following his win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden.
Nov 5, 2017