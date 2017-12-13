Lineker-Rivera off; Hooker-Diakiese to main card

An injury has forced bantamweight contender John Lineker from Saturday's UFC 219 bout against Jimmie Rivera at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Moving up to the main card is the lightweight clash between Dan Hooker and Marc Diakiese.
In the main event of UFC 219, which airs live on Pay-Per-View, Cris Cyborg defends her UFC women's featherweight title against Holly Holm.
