Lewis vs. Browne to headline Halifax event on Feb. 19

By Thomas Gerbasi January 23, 2017
An explosive heavyweight matchup will make the move from Brooklyn to Halifax, as the bout between No. 8-ranked contender Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis and No. 9-ranked Travis Browne is now the five-round main event of UFC Fight Night on Feb. 19.

FS1 airs the card live from Scotiabank Centre. Tickets are on sale now.

Lewis vs. Browne was originally scheduled to take place on the UFC 208 card in Brooklyn on Feb. 11. With an injury to Stefan Struve forcing him out of his Halifax main event against Junior Dos Santos, the former bout was moved to Feb. 19.

In a match also made official on Monday, a new chapter begins in the career of former welterweight champion Johny Hendricks, as “Bigg Rigg” makes his middleweight debut against Hector Lombard. UFC welterweight champion of the world in 2014, Texas’ Hendricks has had his battles with the scale at times, but after a controversial decision loss to Neil Magny at UFC 207, the former Oklahoma State University wrestling standout has decided to battle it out with the best at 185 pounds. That quest begins with his intriguing showdown against Lombard, a member of the 2000 Cuban Olympic judo team whose speed, power and grappling prowess make him a threat to anyone in the world.

Added to the UFC Fight Night event as well is a clash of veteran bantamweight contenders, as No. 7-ranked Sara McMann faces No. 8-ranked Liz Carmouche. Plus, Canada’s own Ryan Janes battles Gerald Meerschaert in a middleweight bout and unbeaten Newfoundland native Gavin Tucker makes his Octagon debut against hard-hitting featherweight Sam Sicilia.

A pair of injuries to Gilbert Burns and Alvaro Herrera also produced a lightweight bout for Halifax, with Paul Felder now facing Alessandro Ricci after their bouts with Burns and Herrera, respectively, were called off.


