Lewis and Northcutt face European foes in Austin

Two of Texas' favorite sons will get home games in the Lone Star State to kick off 2018, as heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis and lightweight prospect Sage Northcutt compete in UFC Fight Night bouts at Frank Erwin Center in Austin on Feb. 18.



Houston's Lewis will face Marcin Tybura, while Katy's Northcutt battles Thibault Gouti.



Tickets for the card go on sale on Jan. 5. FS1 will televise.



Currently ranked sixth in the heavyweight division, the hard-hitting Lewis, who has won six of his last seven bouts, will make his first start since a Fight of the Night battle with Mark Hunt last June, and he'll get another test in the form of the No. 8-ranked Tybura, a Poland native whose last three wins have come over Viktor Pesta, Luis Henrique and Andrei Arlovski.



In lightweight action, the 21-year-old Northcutt will attempt to follow up his November victory over Michel Quinones with a win in his home state, a place where he has never lost. Facing him will be France's Gouti, who scored an impressive first-round TKO of Andrew Holbrook in September to set the stage for his U.S. debut in February.