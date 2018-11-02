Lewis: 'None Of My Opponents Are Safe'

“I believe they’re sick of him,” Lewis said. “They want somebody to get rid of him, so they called me in for the job.”
One second, two seconds, and then the laugh came. It’s one of the reasons why the 33-year-old Texan has become a fan favorite not just among UFC fans, but to the general sports fans who have been introduced to “The Black Beast” through his post-fight interviews and his ever-growing Instagram account.
Yet while striking when the iron is hot is a good strategy for the UFC to have implemented for this headliner in the Big Apple, it wouldn’t mean much is Lewis didn’t present a clear and present danger to the reign of Cormier. And with wins in nine of his last ten bouts, with seven of those victories coming by knockout, it’s clear that Lewis is dangerous on fight night.
View this post on Instagram
Just got done training. Hit link in bio to get a shirt @popeyeslouisianakitchen represent.com/blackbeast
“Going into that fight, we knew he was gonna be long and was gonna be a tough opponent,” Lewis said of Volkov, who brought a six-fight winning streak into the UFC 229 matchup. “I knew right off the bat I was gonna have a tough time getting in on him and landing shots. I was down in the fight and I knew I had to come with the finish in the third. And that’s what I did.”
The moment @TheBeast_UFC introduced himself to the ! #UFC230 pic.twitter.com/gPiFPTsdH2— UFC (@ufc) November 2, 2018
“That moment right there, I just felt a big relief,” he said. “I was just happy that the fight was over with.”
Then came his instant classic post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, and if you didn’t know who Lewis was before, you probably did after that performance.
“I just say whatever’s on my mind,” he said. “Some of it’s true, some of it’s not. I just like to have a good time and I like to make people laugh.”
Fill in the blank:— UFC (@ufc) October 30, 2018
_____ was @TheBeast_UFC's best Octagon moment. #UFC230 pic.twitter.com/Hgb4bmBnKP
“I really don’t need much time for a title fight,” he said. “I’m excited and I feel ready. I really haven’t stopped training. I’m still fighting and I believe the championship fight right now is good for me because I’m still gonna be in training camp. I know I’m not the most technical guy in the sport. I’m really not even a martial artist. I’m a brawler, and for me to get a shot like this is really eye opening. (But) They (the fans) know I’m gonna give it my all.”
And who knows, maybe by the time Saturday night turns into Sunday morning, we’ll have a new heavyweight champion, one who battled back from hardship and prison time to become an inspirational figure in the sport. Now that will be some post-fight interview.
“Winning the heavyweight title to me would be really good for people who were in my situation to see that life is not over,” said Lewis.
Comments