Leites and Dunham to say farewell with no regrets at Sao Paulo

By Vinícius Giglio September 20, 2018
UFC Brazil
<a href='../fighter/Thales-Leites'>Thales Leites</a> defeats <a href='../fighter/Tim-Boetsch'>Tim Boetsch</a> by submission second round of their bout during UFC 183 on January 31, 2015 in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images) While seven athletes are set to make their UFC debut this Saturday in Sao Paulo, two others will be saying farewell to the Octagon.

One of them is middleweight Thales Leites, who will make the last fight of his career against Hector Lombard at Ginasio do Ibirapuera, and he has no doubt in his mind that this is the right call at the right time.

“I’m already 37 years old. I’m not a kid anymore. Besides that, I’m making my 37th professional fight," he said. “Training is tough, cutting weight is abusive, and I’ve been doing it for 15 years now."

“My body is suffering from the effects of it: 37 weight cuts, the training camp--which is much worse than the fight itself--so I believe it’s the right time. I’ll still be involved with martial arts; with jiu-jítsu, training, teaching classes and competing. But I think it’s time to stop with MMA, to go out healthy”.

This weekend’s bout will be the final chapter of a career that hfeatured two stints with the UFC, a title fight against Anderson Silva, a remarkable win over Tim Boetsch and other big fights against the likes of Nate Marquardt, Michael Bisping, and Gegard Mousasi, among others.
And no regrets.

“I’m pretty satisfied with my history," he said. “Of course we always want to accomplish more, but being here for so long, this will be my 21st fight in the UFC, I’m very grateful for that."

<a href='../fighter/Evan-Dunham'>Evan Dunham</a> attempts to submit <a href='../fighter/rick-glenn'>Rick Glenn</a> <a href='../event/UFC-Silva-vs-Irvin'>UFC Fight Night </a>event on September 17, 2016 in Hidalgo, TX. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC) The second retiree of the evening is Evan Dunham, who for nearly a decade has been, one of the most relevant names in the most talent-crowded division in the sport: lightweight.

Days before his upcoming fight against Francisco Trinaldo, he’s also confident about his decision, and prides himself on being the only one who made it.

“Fighting has been a love of mine for many, many, many years and it always will be," he said. “But you have to be smart about your exit plan and that's what I'm trying to do. I'm going out on my terms and nobody else's. There's no clear cut way to tell you how, but I'm ready."

Despite taking the fight on short notice, Eryk Anders is ready to take on Thiago Santos in the main event of Fight Night Sao Paulo.
Sep 20, 2018
Sep 20, 2018
The stars of UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Anders faced off after media day on Thursday in Brazil.
Sep 20, 2018
Sep 20, 2018
Ahead of Thursday's UFC 229 Press Conference with lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and former champion Conor McGregor, take a look back at some of McGregor's most entertaining press conference moments throughout his career.
Sep 18, 2018
Sep 18, 2018
Watch Thiago Santos finish Jack Marshman during their Fight Night bout in 2017. Don't miss Santos in the main event of Fight Night Sao Paulo on Saturday, Sept. 22 live on FS1.
Sep 18, 2018
Sep 18, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Feb 10, 2018