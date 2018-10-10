Lee-Iaquinta 2 headlines in Milwaukee

Milwaukee will be the site for one of the most anticipated rematches of 2018, as lightweight contenders Al Iaquinta and Kevin Lee collide at Fiserv Forum on Saturday, December 15.



UFC Milwaukee airs live on FOX.



In 2014, Iaquinta and Lee were two hot prospects who engaged in an exciting three-round battle won by Iaquinta. Now the pair are among the best 155-pounders in the world, and they have five rounds to settle their score and make a case to enter the title picture in the toughest division in the UFC.