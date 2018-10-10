Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Lee-Iaquinta 2 headlines in Milwaukee

By Thomas Gerbasi October 10, 2018
Article
Comments (
)
Milwaukee will be the site for one of the most anticipated rematches of 2018, as lightweight contenders Al Iaquinta and Kevin Lee collide at Fiserv Forum on Saturday, December 15.

UFC Milwaukee airs live on FOX.

In 2014, Iaquinta and Lee were two hot prospects who engaged in an exciting three-round battle won by Iaquinta. Now the pair are among the best 155-pounders in the world, and they have five rounds to settle their score and make a case to enter the title picture in the toughest division in the UFC.

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, October 27
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Moncton, New Brunswick
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Take a slow-motion trip through UFC 229: Khabib vs McGregor with Fight Motion.
Take a slow-motion trip through UFC 229: Khabib vs McGregor with Fight Motion.
Oct 8, 2018
Photo Gallery: UFC 229
Photo Gallery: UFC 229
Oct 10, 2018
Watch the highlights from the UFC 229: Khabib vs McGregor post-fight press conference.
Watch the highlights from the UFC 229: Khabib vs McGregor post-fight press conference.
Oct 7, 2018
Watch Dana White discuss UFC 229: Khabib vs McGregor.
Watch Dana White discuss UFC 229: Khabib vs McGregor.
Oct 6, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018