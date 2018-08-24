Leaders set to host sport performance summit at UFC Performance Institute

LAS VEGAS – The Leaders Performance Institute today announced that its Sport Performance Summit will be hosted by UFC at the new state-of-the-art UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas, Nevada, in 2019 and 2020. The private, media-free event brings together the most senior performance practitioners from around the world who specialize in a variety of disciplines in sport and beyond.



“After hosting The Sport Performance Summit across the United States, from New York to Los Angeles and Chicago, we’re excited to launch our next event at UFC’s world-leading Performance Institute in Las Vegas,” said Jimmy Worrall, Leaders Chief Executive Officer and Founder. “With the city’s sporting ambitions taking shape and the venue making waves in innovation for MMA and beyond, the event will be the perfect place for the top performance practitioners to share cross industry knowledge and contacts.”



This latest addition to the Sport Performance Summit portfolio comes at an exciting time for sports in Las Vegas. The Vegas Golden Knights made history as the first team in NHL history to sweep their first playoff series in their inaugural season; the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces and USL’s Las Vegas Lights FC are in the midst of their first seasons; and the Oakland Raiders are set to relocate for the 2020 NFL season.



The $14 million, 30,000 square-foot Performance Institute opened in May of 2017, and it has become the global destination in high performance for mixed martial arts. Covering strength and conditioning, nutrition, and physical therapy, each element is built to enhance the athlete experience and provide world-class performance optimization free of charge for athletes competing on UFC’s roster.



“We are very excited to partner with Leaders and serve as host for their West Coast Sport Performance Summit in March 2019 and 2020,” UFC Performance Institute Vice President of Operations James Kimball said. “Since the Performance Institute’s conception, our objective was not only to position ourselves as leaders of high performance in combat sports, but also in sports performance on a global scale. This partnership allows us to further realize this goal while providing Leaders with a world-class venue to host the best and brightest of the sport performance industry. We look forward to hosting this can’t miss event for the next two years.”



The event will launch in March 2019, with the content set to cover a range of topics relating to sport performance, including coaching, data-driven decision making, injury prevention, and inspiration from disciplines outside of sport. For more information about The Sport Performance Summit Las Vegas, click here.