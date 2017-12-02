Lawler vs. Dos Anjos Fantasy Cheat Sheet





Robbie Lawler vs. Rafael Dos Anjos



The main event on Saturday night is not only a potential No. 1 contender's bout but also one of the most intriguing welterweight matchups this year. Former champion Robbie Lawler has arguably the most vicious power of any fighter at 170 pounds while Rafael Dos Anjos not only possesses world class Muay Thai kickboxing but he's also one of the slickest submission specialists in the division.



Lawler will definitely have a few advantages on the feet, not the least of which will be his height and reach advantage over Dos Anjos. Lawler will have a whopping four-inch reach advantage, which will definitely help him because he's very dangerous when he can pick apart an opponent from the outside. Lawler lands with solid volume and accuracy, but obviously his power punches are where he's most dangerous and that reach advantage will be a huge weapon for him in this fight.



Dos Anjos is no slouch with his striking and he'll look to counter Lawler's reach with his blistering kicking game, which can absolutely tear down a fighter's foundation over the course of a five-round fight. Dos Anjos probably doesn't have to fear the takedown much from Lawler so he can let his kicks go as early and often as he wants. Of course, Dos Anjos will definitely have an advantage on the ground but his biggest problem will be taking the fight there if that's where he wants it. Lawler has defended nearly 72 percent of takedowns throughout his UFC career and that's while facing several high-level wrestlers, which doesn't bode well for Dos Anjos.



Of course as former champions, both Lawler and Dos Anjos have fought for five rounds, so conditioning shouldn't be a problem, but that all depends on who can do the most damage early on. Lawler is a machine when it comes to pouring on the punishment, especially when a fight stays standing and, given his defensive wrestling ability, there's a better than average chance he'll keep this fight on the feet. From there, it's just a matter of time before Lawler finds an opening to drop one of those sledgehammers he calls fists and Dos Anjos might be staring up at the lights wondering what just happened to him.



Prediction: Robbie Lawler by TKO, Round 3

Mike Perry vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio



In what is almost guaranteed to be Fight of the Night, Santiago Ponzinibbio looks for his sixth win in a row while facing off with noted knockout artist Mike Perry in a huge matchup for the welterweight division.



Ponzinibbio has quietly worked his way into the rankings with a ferocious striking style that has earned him finishes in three of his past five wins while also showcasing patience and real technical prowess in his most recent fights. Training at American Top Team, Ponzinibbio works alongside some of the best coaches and training partners in the sport, including fellow strikers like



As for Perry, he's a savage with a thirst for knockouts racing through his blood. Perry is pure power and aggression and there's likely not a welterweight on the UFC roster that he can't finish with strikes. Perry might get a little wild at times but he actually lands nearly five significant strikes per minute with almost 46 percent accuracy, so there's a purpose behind every punch thrown. The only fight where Perry struggled is when he took on a very technical and patient striker in



Ponzinibbio has been drawn into those kinds of slugfests in the past, so he has to be careful because Perry is the last person on the UFC roster he wants to start gun slinging with in the middle of the Octagon. That being said, Ponzinibbio is the more refined striker, with good power, a diverse arsenal and a technical skill set that could pick Perry apart on the feet. If Ponzinibbio sticks to his game plan and doesn't get drawn into a firefight, he should be able to pick up the win.



Prediction: Santiago Ponzinibbio by unanimous decision



Jan Blachowicz vs. Jared Cannonier



Two fighters trying to climb up the light heavyweight rankings meet in the featured prelim on Saturday night as Jan Blachowicz faces off with Jared Cannonier.



Cannonier has been a very interesting prospect at 205 pounds, with knockouts in two of his past three wins while still developing his own skill set as he grows with each and every fight in the Octagon. Cannonier has a ton of power in his hands, where he's racking up more than four significant strikes landed per minute with over 58 percent accuracy. Add to that, Blachowicz has struggled with his striking defense in the UFC and that could be disastrous against someone as strong as Cannonier.



Still, Blachowicz's defensive liabilities aside, he's shown to be an incredibly tough matchup for anybody in the light heavyweight division and he's faced off with a laundry list of top 10 opponents during his UFC career. The majority of Blachowicz's losses have either come against elite fighters like



Look for Blachowicz to mix things up to keep Cannonier guessing. If Blachowicz can use a diverse striking attack mixed with a couple of takedowns, he could rack up a lot of points on the judges' scorecards, which will then lead to a victory once the fight is finished. Blachowicz seems to have more ways to win this fight and as long as he doesn't get caught by a power shot from Cannonier, he should be able to pull through with a victory.



Prediction: Jan Blachowicz by unanimous decision



