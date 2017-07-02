Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Lawler-Cerrone gets rescheduled for UFC 214

By Thomas Gerbasi July 03, 2017
Article
Comments (
)
The long-awaited matchup between former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler and Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone has a new home, as the bout has landed on the stacked UFC 214 card at Honda Center in Anaheim on July 29.

Originally scheduled for this Saturday's UFC 213 card in Las Vegas, an injury forced Cerrone from the bout, forcing it to be rescheduled for later this month.

In the UFC 214 main event, which airs live on Pay-Per-View from Honda Center, it’s the long-awaited rematch between UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and former titleholder Jon Jones. Plus, Tyron Woodley defends his welterweight crown against Demian Maia, and a new women’s featherweight champion will be crowned when Cris “Cyborg” battles Tonya Evinger.

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Friday, July 7
9PM/6PM
ETPT
Las Vegas, Nevada
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Michael Johnson is ready to headline another card as he faces undefeated Justin Gaethje in the main event at The Ultimate Fighter - Redemption finale.
Michael Johnson is ready to headline another card as he faces undefeated Justin Gaethje in the main event at The Ultimate Fighter - Redemption finale.
Jul 3, 2017
Inside the lives and training camps of four athletes preparing for title fights at Las Vegas’ annual flagship event. Cuban-born Olympic medalist Yoel Romero readies to face young striker Robert Whittaker, in a battle for the interim middleweight belt.
Inside the lives and training camps of four athletes preparing for title fights at Las Vegas’ annual flagship event. Cuban-born Olympic medalist Yoel Romero readies to face young striker Robert Whittaker, in a battle for the interim middleweight belt.
Jul 2, 2017
Go inside the lives and of athletes preparing for title fights at Las Vegas’ annual flagship event. Bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes and challenger Valentina Shevchenko brace for a rematch in their adopted cities with the support of powerhouse females.
Go inside the lives and of athletes preparing for title fights at Las Vegas’ annual flagship event. Bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes and challenger Valentina Shevchenko brace for a rematch in their adopted cities with the support of powerhouse females.
Jul 2, 2017
UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles runs down the events that make up International Fight Week in Las Vegas. Find out when you can meet your favorites fighters, watch live weigh-ins, panels and the UFC Hall of Fame and much more ahead of UFC 213.
UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles runs down the events that make up International Fight Week in Las Vegas. Find out when you can meet your favorites fighters, watch live weigh-ins, panels and the UFC Hall of Fame and much more ahead of UFC 213.
Jul 1, 2017
Amanda Nunes attempts to defend her bantamweight title for the second time when she takes on Valentina Shevchenko in the UFC 213 main event.
Amanda Nunes attempts to defend her bantamweight title for the second time when she takes on Valentina Shevchenko in the UFC 213 main event.
Jun 3, 2017
UFC 213 on July 8 is stacked with fights, featuring Amanda Nunes vs Valentina Shevchenko, Yoel Romero vs Robert Whittaker and much more.
UFC 213 on July 8 is stacked with fights, featuring Amanda Nunes vs Valentina Shevchenko, Yoel Romero vs Robert Whittaker and much more.
Jun 10, 2017
UFC 214 tickets go on-sale this Friday but UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles has a special code for today's viewers to get early access to tickets.
UFC 214 tickets go on-sale this Friday but UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles has a special code for today's viewers to get early access to tickets.
Jun 7, 2017