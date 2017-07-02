Lawler-Cerrone gets rescheduled for UFC 214

The long-awaited matchup between former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler and Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone has a new home, as the bout has landed on the stacked UFC 214 card at Honda Center in Anaheim on July 29.
Originally scheduled for this Saturday's UFC 213 card in Las Vegas, an injury forced Cerrone from the bout, forcing it to be rescheduled for later this month.
In the UFC 214 main event, which airs live on Pay-Per-View from Honda Center, it’s the long-awaited rematch between UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and former titleholder Jon Jones. Plus, Tyron Woodley defends his welterweight crown against Demian Maia, and a new women’s featherweight champion will be crowned when Cris “Cyborg” battles Tonya Evinger.
