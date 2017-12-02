Lamas never lost focus during opponent change

To his credit, the Elmhurst College grad has affirmed his elite status over his last two outings, earning stoppage victories over both Oliveira and Knight to once again put him on the fringes of title consideration, which is why losing the chance to face Aldo this weekend was such a tough pill to swallow.“The position that I’m in, there are only a couple of fights that will move me up or give me an immediate title shot,” said Lamas, who has shared the cage with the absolute best of the featherweight division during his 12-fight run in the UFC. “If those guys are already booked up or they’re not fighting yet, I’m kind of stuck and I’m forced to take these risky fights that don’t have a big payoff with a victory.“The past couple years have been kind of up and down – win one, lose one, win one, lose one – and it took me a little to get back on a winning streak and put a couple wins together,” he added. “But I managed to do that and I’m looking to turn two into three on Saturday.”It has been a challenging couple of months for Lamas, but with the holidays on the horizon and a new baby coming to turn his family of three into a family of four in the not too distant future, the hard-nosed veteran is ready to funnel the frustrations that fuel his training camp into his performance this weekend in Winnipeg.“Emmett is going out there with nothing to lose,” he said of Saturday’s matchup. “He’s in a good position right now – a loss isn’t going to move him any further down from where he’s at, so he can only really gain from this fight. That’s how I thought about it this camp and I used that to push myself in the gym and train my ass off.“I’ve got to go out there and put on the same performance that I put on my last fight; there is no other choice for me,” he added. “I’ve put in the time, I did all the work and all I’ve got to do is go out there and perform the way I know I can and I will leave victorious for sure."