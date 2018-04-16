Lamas, Bektic to collide in the Windy City

Two elite featherweights will meet in Chicago's United Center on June 9, as the No. 7-ranked Ricardo Lamas fights at home in UFC 225 action against No. 12-ranked Mirsad Bektic.
In the UFC 225 main event, which airs live on Pay-Per-View, Robert Whittaker defends his middleweight title against Yoel Romero. Tickets are on sale now.
Fighting at home in the Windy City for the first time since a stoppage of Erik Koch in January 2013, Lamas is eager to start a new winning streak against rising star Bektic, who made a Performance of the Night-winning statement with his TKO of Godofredo Pepey in January.
