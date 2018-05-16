Knockout win on the mind of Chad Laprise

RELATED CONTENT: Luque looking to climb in the rankings

Much like the man he’s facing, Luque has enjoyed a great deal of success since arriving in the UFC, entering this weekend’s contest with wins in five of his last six outings, all of which have come by way of stoppage.Though he loves to compete in his home and native land of Canada, the chance to see another part of the world he might not otherwise experience was a big draw to Laprise. And while he knows Luque is a tough out, the 31-year-old Canadian is confident that he’ll push his winning streak to four on Saturday evening in Santiago, Chile.“It’ll definitely be fun,” he said of competing abroad. “It’ll be my first time there and so I’m flying in Sunday, which means I’ll definitely have some time before the fight to check the place out. We’ll do some sightseeing before it’s time to make weight and take care of business.“He’s a very tough guy and always comes to fight,” Laprise said of Luque. “He’s looking to have a war in every fight, so I’m definitely excited. He’s definitely a worthy opponent and I’m going to go out there and shut him down. I’m definitely going for the knockout – that would be four straight knockouts and he’s never been knocked out before, so four in a row would put me in a pretty good spot.“I’m 31 years old right now and I feel the best I’ve ever felt, so my time is now.”