Khabib’s Wrestling Coach: It’s Almost Impossible To Prepare For Khabib

By Gavin Porter October 01, 2018
There is no doubt that Khabib Nurmagomedov is an absolute beast in the Octagon. The lightweight champion is undefeated and has dominated each of his opponents on the way to an incredible 26-0 record.

On October 6th at UFC 229, he will face his biggest challenge yet in the form of former double-champion Conor McGregor. And as the anticipation grows for the biggest fight in UFC history, both fighters head into fight week fully prepared for a war.

There is only one problem. According to Nurmagomedov’s wrestling coach at AKA, Carolyn Wester, it’s almost impossible for McGregor to prepare for Nurmagomedov.

“Khabib has an ability to move across the mat in a way that somebody who hasn’t done that for 10-12 years of their life can pick up,” Wester said. “You can watch it, you can analyze, you can endeavor to prepare for it, but to actually be able to access everything Khabib has in his head and his skill set and experience. And prepare for each of those explosive movements is almost impossible from a wrestling perspective.”

Nurmagomedov’s wrestling will definitely be a factor in the fight against McGregor. Back in 2013, he took down Abel Trujillo a UFC record 21 times, and since then, he has continued to thrash opponents such as Edson Barboza, Michael Johnson, Darrell Horcher and Rafael dos Anjos.



“Khabib’s progression is exponential,” Wester said. “His ability to use his body and translate his movement from grappling or from striking to actual wresting and the amount of distance he can cover, his trajectory, has increased dramatically.”

It will be interesting to see the chess match between Nurmagomedov and McGregor. Make sure you tune in to watch the two settle the score at UFC 229 live on Pay Per View October 6th.

On Episode 1 of UFC 229 Embedded, lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov finishes his camp, former champions Tony Ferguson and Anthony Pettis prepare in their hometowns and two-division champ Conor McGregor gathers his team for a late-night session.
On Episode 1 of UFC 229 Embedded, lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov finishes his camp, former champions Tony Ferguson and Anthony Pettis prepare in their hometowns and two-division champ Conor McGregor gathers his team for a late-night session.
Oct 1, 2018
Take a glimpse back at some of Conor McGregor's most memorable moments inside and outside of the Octagon. McGregor faces lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov live on Pay-Per-View on October 6.
Take a glimpse back at some of Conor McGregor's most memorable moments inside and outside of the Octagon. McGregor faces lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov live on Pay-Per-View on October 6.
Sep 30, 2018
UFC commentators Dan Hardy and John Gooden preview the main event of the historic lightweight championship meeting between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor at UFC 229 October 6 in Las Vegas, NV.
UFC commentators Dan Hardy and John Gooden preview the main event of the historic lightweight championship meeting between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor at UFC 229 October 6 in Las Vegas, NV.
Sep 28, 2018
UFC strawweight Michelle Waterson speaks about why she chose to become a fighter. Waterson takes on Felice Herrig on the main card of UFC 229, October 6 on Pay Per View. Pre-order now: http://ppv.ufc.tv/ppv/229
UFC strawweight Michelle Waterson speaks about why she chose to become a fighter. Waterson takes on Felice Herrig on the main card of UFC 229, October 6 on Pay Per View. Pre-order now: http://ppv.ufc.tv/ppv/229
Sep 28, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018