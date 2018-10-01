Khabib’s Wrestling Coach: It’s Almost Impossible To Prepare For Khabib

“Khabib has an ability to move across the mat in a way that somebody who hasn’t done that for 10-12 years of their life can pick up.” - @TeamKhabib's wrestling coach Carolyn Wester discusses the dominance of Nurmagomedov. #UFC229 pic.twitter.com/c0xUJPWY88— UFC News (@UFCNews) September 28, 2018
There is no doubt that Khabib Nurmagomedov is an absolute beast in the Octagon. The lightweight champion is undefeated and has dominated each of his opponents on the way to an incredible 26-0 record.
On October 6th at UFC 229, he will face his biggest challenge yet in the form of former double-champion Conor McGregor. And as the anticipation grows for the biggest fight in UFC history, both fighters head into fight week fully prepared for a war.
There is only one problem. According to Nurmagomedov’s wrestling coach at AKA, Carolyn Wester, it’s almost impossible for McGregor to prepare for Nurmagomedov.
“Khabib has an ability to move across the mat in a way that somebody who hasn’t done that for 10-12 years of their life can pick up,” Wester said. “You can watch it, you can analyze, you can endeavor to prepare for it, but to actually be able to access everything Khabib has in his head and his skill set and experience. And prepare for each of those explosive movements is almost impossible from a wrestling perspective.”
Nurmagomedov’s wrestling will definitely be a factor in the fight against McGregor. Back in 2013, he took down Abel Trujillo a UFC record 21 times, and since then, he has continued to thrash opponents such as Edson Barboza, Michael Johnson, Darrell Horcher and Rafael dos Anjos.
“Khabib’s progression is exponential,” Wester said. “His ability to use his body and translate his movement from grappling or from striking to actual wresting and the amount of distance he can cover, his trajectory, has increased dramatically.”
It will be interesting to see the chess match between Nurmagomedov and McGregor. Make sure you tune in to watch the two settle the score at UFC 229 live on Pay Per View October 6th.
