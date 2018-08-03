Khabib vs McGregor set for October 6

The biggest fight of 2018 will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, October 6, as “The Notorious” Conor McGregor returns in an attempt to retake the UFC lightweight title from the hands of unbeaten champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event of UFC 229.



The bout, which was announced Friday in Los Angeles, will air live on Pay-Per-View



At 26-0, Russia’s Nurmagomedov has been untouchable as a pro, and his recent wins over Michael Johnson, Edson Barboza and Al Iaquinta have only strengthened his place as one of the greatest lightweights ever. But Ireland’s McGregor, the first man to hold two UFC titles simultaneously, has made a career of achieving what some say is impossible, and this fall, he plans on putting a “1” in Nurmagomedov’s loss column while taking back the crown he never lost in the Octagon.