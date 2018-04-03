Home
Khabib unfazed by opponent change on UFC 223 Embedded

UFC Staff Report April 03, 2018
As UFC 223 fight week rolled along in snowy Brooklyn, NY, Joanna Jedrzejczyk reacted to the news of Tony Ferguson's injury like the rest of us: that it must be an April Fool's Day prank by the UFC. She even commented "You got me!" to Dana White's news on social media.

Of course it quickly came to pass that White was not joking, and that featherweight champ Max Holloway would be moving up to 155lbs, not only to save the card, but to tie Conor McGregor as the only fighter to hold two belts in two divisions concurrently.

For his part, Khabib Nurmagomedov remained as relaxed, focused and unflappable as ever in the face of the news that he'd be facing a new opponent in just six days.

"The goal is not Conor, Tony, or somebody else," he said. "The goal is the belt."

Saturday, April 7
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Brooklyn, New York
Hosts John Gooden and Jon Anik break down the pivotal strawweight rematch between champion Rose Namajunas and Joanna Jedrzejczyk in the co-main event of Saturday's UFC 223.
Apr 3, 2018
Starring Joanna, Khabib, Rose and more, UFC 223 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two championship bouts at UFC 223: Khabib vs. Holloway on Saturday, April 7 on Pay-Per-View.
Apr 3, 2018
Khabib Nurmagomedov & featherweight champ Max Holloway meet on the main stage at UFC 223 in Brooklyn, live on Pay-Per-View on April 7. In the co-main event, strawweights Rose Namajunas and Joanna Jedrzejczyk meet in a rematch.
Apr 3, 2018
Joanna Jedrzejczyk pushes herself with the goal of reclaiming her belt, and Rose Namajunas readies for the rematch. Khabib Nurmagomedov arrives in New York City. Fight week kicks off with a shocking announcement from UFC President Dana White.
Apr 2, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018