Khabib unfazed by opponent change on UFC 223 Embedded

As UFC 223 fight week rolled along in snowy Brooklyn, NY, Joanna Jedrzejczyk reacted to the news of Tony Ferguson's injury like the rest of us: that it must be an April Fool's Day prank by the UFC. She even commented "You got me!" to Dana White's news on social media.
Of course it quickly came to pass that White was not joking, and that featherweight champ Max Holloway would be moving up to 155lbs, not only to save the card, but to tie Conor McGregor as the only fighter to hold two belts in two divisions concurrently.
For his part, Khabib Nurmagomedov remained as relaxed, focused and unflappable as ever in the face of the news that he'd be facing a new opponent in just six days.
"The goal is not Conor, Tony, or somebody else," he said. "The goal is the belt."
Embedded Episode One | Order UFC 223 | Brooklyn Tickets
Of course it quickly came to pass that White was not joking, and that featherweight champ Max Holloway would be moving up to 155lbs, not only to save the card, but to tie Conor McGregor as the only fighter to hold two belts in two divisions concurrently.
For his part, Khabib Nurmagomedov remained as relaxed, focused and unflappable as ever in the face of the news that he'd be facing a new opponent in just six days.
"The goal is not Conor, Tony, or somebody else," he said. "The goal is the belt."
Embedded Episode One | Order UFC 223 | Brooklyn Tickets
Comments