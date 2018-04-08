Khabib talks about wanting to fight Georges St-Pierre

Following his dominant win over Al Iaquinta for the undisputed lightweight title, Khabib Nurmagomedov spent a few moments backstage at UFC 223 with Megan Olivi. The topic of who he would fight next naturally came up, and obvious foils like Tony Ferguson and Conor McGregor weren't the first names on his mind.



"You kind of surprised all of us when you mentioned Georges St-Pierre inside the Octagon," Olivi said, echoing the sentiments of most viewers. "Why?"



"He's the greatest athlete to ever compete in the UFC, and I think it's gonna be a very big fight," Khabib would go on to explain. "If the UFC asks me: Tony, Conor, or Georges St-Pierre...I'm gonna say Georges St-Pierre."



The idea of stopping St-Pierre's dream to hold a belt in three weight classes seems to hold an appeal to Nurmagomedov.



"I hear Georges St-Pierre wants to come to 155, and he can make 155, and he wants to become a three-time world champion (155, 170 and 185). Why not? If he can make 155, lets go! Fight in New York. I like New York. I hear the UFC is going to come back in November. Let's go, I want to come back in November."



