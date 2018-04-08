Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Khabib talks about wanting to fight Georges St-Pierre

UFC Staff Report April 08, 2018
Article
Comments (
)
Following his dominant win over Al Iaquinta for the undisputed lightweight title, Khabib Nurmagomedov spent a few moments backstage at UFC 223 with Megan Olivi. The topic of who he would fight next naturally came up, and obvious foils like Tony Ferguson and Conor McGregor weren't the first names on his mind.

"You kind of surprised all of us when you mentioned Georges St-Pierre inside the Octagon," Olivi said, echoing the sentiments of most viewers. "Why?"

"He's the greatest athlete to ever compete in the UFC, and I think it's gonna be a very big fight," Khabib would go on to explain. "If the UFC asks me: Tony, Conor, or Georges St-Pierre...I'm gonna say Georges St-Pierre."

The idea of stopping St-Pierre's dream to hold a belt in three weight classes seems to hold an appeal to Nurmagomedov.

"I hear Georges St-Pierre wants to come to 155, and he can make 155, and he wants to become a three-time world champion (155, 170 and 185). Why not? If he can make 155, lets go! Fight in New York. I like New York. I hear the UFC is going to come back in November. Let's go, I want to come back in November."

Watch the full clip above.

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, April 14
8PM/5PM
ETPT
Glendale, Arizona
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Megan Olivi catches up with Rose Namajunas backstage at UFC 223 following her successful title defense in the rematch against Joanna Jedrzejczyk.
Megan Olivi catches up with Rose Namajunas backstage at UFC 223 following her successful title defense in the rematch against Joanna Jedrzejczyk.
Apr 8, 2018
Khabib Nurmagomedov captured the undisputed title at UFC 223 and spoke about his win over Al Iaquinta, a potential superfight against Georges St-Pierre, lightweight contenders Conor McGregor and Tony Ferguson and more backstage.
Khabib Nurmagomedov captured the undisputed title at UFC 223 and spoke about his win over Al Iaquinta, a potential superfight against Georges St-Pierre, lightweight contenders Conor McGregor and Tony Ferguson and more backstage.
Apr 7, 2018
Hear from Chris Gruetzemacher backstage following his big win over Joe Lauzon at UFC 223.
Hear from Chris Gruetzemacher backstage following his big win over Joe Lauzon at UFC 223.
Apr 7, 2018
Hear from Khabib Nurmagomedov from the Octagon following his big win at UFC 223 over Al Iaquinta.
Hear from Khabib Nurmagomedov from the Octagon following his big win at UFC 223 over Al Iaquinta.
Apr 7, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018