Khabib to face Iaquinta for official UFC lightweight title

Undefeated UFC lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov, will now face New York’s own Al Iaquinta for the official lightweight title. The bout will take place this Saturday at UFC 223: Khabib vs Iaquinta at Barclays Center.
The change in the main event occurred when featherweight champion, Max Holloway, was deemed unfit to fight.
Due to Iaquinta not making the 155-pound championship limit, the UFC lightweight title will only be eligible to be won by Nurmagomedov. Should Iaquinta win, he will not be awarded the title, but if Nurmagomedov wins, he will be crowned the undisputed champion.
Iaquinta is riding a five-fight win streak with notable victories over Jorge Masvidal, Kevin Lee and Diego Sanchez. On Saturday, he gets the biggest fight of his life in his home state against the most feared lightweight on the planet.
Due to a change in the main event, customers may receive a full ticket refund at the original point of purchase.
