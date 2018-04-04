Home
Khabib, Holloway discuss matchup at UFC 223 press conference

By Jon Gagnon April 04, 2018
UFC.com
BROOKLYN, NY

The lightweight division will have a new champion on Saturday when Khabib Nurmagomedov and Max Holloway square off in the UFC 223 main event.

In between the chants of “KHABIB” from the packed crowd during the UFC 223 Press Conference at the Music Hall of Williamsburg, Dana White provided definitive clarity on the lightweight division title picture. Meanwhile, Nurmagomedov paid respect to his opponent for accepting the fight and Holloway continued to implement his signature catch phrase.

“No interim champ,” White said to kick off the press conference. “When this is over one of these guys is champion.”
That means no belt for Tony Ferguson or Conor McGregor. Though White did provide some news on the McGregor front, claiming the former double champ will return to the Octagon this year – “100 percent.”


Holloway has received praise from the MMA community for replacing Ferguson on six days notice, including kudos from Nurmagomedov. But “The Eagle” admitted Holloway isn’t the only one who had to make a difficult decision.

“For me it’s not easy too,” Nurmagomedov said about accepting a new opponent. “(Holloway is) not smaller than me.”

Holloway, the 145-pound champion, is stepping up 10 pounds. And despite Nurmagomedov’s claims that amid his nine-week training camp Holloway was vacationing, “Blessed” assured fight fans that he’s been training and this was an easy fight to accept.

“Nobody wants to fight him,” Holloway said. “But to be the best you have to beat the best, and the best is blessed.”
For the last five years “Blessed” has been one of the best. He’s on a 12-fight win streak and hasn’t been taken down in four years – a strength that he must continue against Nurmagomedov, who’s one of the most dominant grapplers in the history of the UFC.

Nurmagomedov said Holloway has not fought anyone like him during his 12-game win streak.

“I just fought Edson Barboza, what’s the difference (between Holloway and Barboza)?” Nurmagomedov asked.

“His name is Edson Barboza and not Max Holloway, that’s a big difference,” Holloway answered.

Saturday, April 7
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Brooklyn, New York
Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov defeat Michael Johnson during their lightweight bout at UFC 205 in Madison Square Garden. Don't miss Khabib take on Max Holloway for the lightweight title at UFC 223 on Saturday.
Apr 4, 2018
Check out the highlights of the official pre-fight press conference starring Dana White and the stars of Saturday's UFC 223 event, live from Brooklyn.
Apr 4, 2018
The stars of UFC 223 face off following the official pre-fight press conference before Saturday's showdown in Brooklyn.
Apr 4, 2018
Starring Joanna, Khabib, Rose and more, UFC 223 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two championship bouts at UFC 223: Khabib vs. Holloway on Saturday, April 7 on Pay-Per-View.
Apr 4, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018