Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Kevin Lee touts UFC's new cutting edge training facilities

By UFC Staff October 05, 2017
Article
Comments (
)
Kevin Lee will take on Tony Ferguson with the interim lightweight belt on the line this Saturday at UFC 216. A Las Vegas local, Lee has taken advantage of the new UFC Perfomance Institute, a facility that has grown increasingly popular with the fighters since it first opened its doors back in May.

A 30,000 square foot mega-structure, the Performance Institute is home to not only the most cutting edge training facilities and coaching, but is crafted for the precise needs of MMA fighters, from nutrition and sports science, to weight-cutting and hydration.

For his part Kevin Lee believes that taking advantage of The Institute will make the difference in his fight with Ferguson this Saturday, Oct. 7th, as he explains below in a clip from UFC 216's open workouts at T-Mobile Arena. Check out the clip and be sure to pre-order UFC 216.

Watch Past Fights

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, October 7
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Las Vegas, Nevada
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Tony Ferguson, Demetrious Johnson, Ray Borg and Kevin Lee demonstrate some of their skills at open workouts for UFC 216 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. UFC 216 takes place Saturday Oct. 7. Pre-order it now at: http://www.ufc.com/ppv
Tony Ferguson, Demetrious Johnson, Ray Borg and Kevin Lee demonstrate some of their skills at open workouts for UFC 216 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. UFC 216 takes place Saturday Oct. 7. Pre-order it now at: http://www.ufc.com/ppv
Oct 5, 2017
Fabricio Werdum and Derrick Lewis preview. their heavyweight showdown set for the main card at UFC 216 on Oct. 7 live on Pay-Per-View.
Fabricio Werdum and Derrick Lewis preview. their heavyweight showdown set for the main card at UFC 216 on Oct. 7 live on Pay-Per-View.
Oct 5, 2017
The road to UFC 216 continues in episode 3 with appearances from Ray Borg, Demetrious Johnson, Derrick Lewis, Fabricio Werdum and more. UFC 216 takes place Saturday, October 7 on Pay-Per-View.
The road to UFC 216 continues in episode 3 with appearances from Ray Borg, Demetrious Johnson, Derrick Lewis, Fabricio Werdum and more. UFC 216 takes place Saturday, October 7 on Pay-Per-View.
Oct 5, 2017
Watch the UFC 217 Pre-Fight Press Conference on Friday, October 6 at 6:30pm/3:30pm ETPT, featuring stars Michael Bisping, Georges St. Pierre, Cody Garbrandt, TJ Dillashaw, Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Rose Namajunas.
Watch the UFC 217 Pre-Fight Press Conference on Friday, October 6 at 6:30pm/3:30pm ETPT, featuring stars Michael Bisping, Georges St. Pierre, Cody Garbrandt, TJ Dillashaw, Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Rose Namajunas.
Oct 6, 2017
Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee collide for the interim lightweight championship in the main event of UFC 216 in Las Vegas. Plus, flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson goes for his record 11th title defense vs. Ray Borg. Watch the extended preview.
Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee collide for the interim lightweight championship in the main event of UFC 216 in Las Vegas. Plus, flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson goes for his record 11th title defense vs. Ray Borg. Watch the extended preview.
Sep 15, 2017
Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee will fight for the interim lightweight title in the main event at UFC 216 on Oct. 7 live from Las Vegas. In the co-main event, heavyweights Fabricio Werdum and Derrick Lewis will clash.
Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee will fight for the interim lightweight title in the main event at UFC 216 on Oct. 7 live from Las Vegas. In the co-main event, heavyweights Fabricio Werdum and Derrick Lewis will clash.
Sep 9, 2017
Tickets went on sale today for the super-stacked UFC 217 at MSG on Saturday, November 4th. UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles breaks down the multitude of reasons why you should be there for this "gift" of a card.
Tickets went on sale today for the super-stacked UFC 217 at MSG on Saturday, November 4th. UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles breaks down the multitude of reasons why you should be there for this "gift" of a card.
Sep 15, 2017