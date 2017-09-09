Kevin Lee touts UFC's new cutting edge training facilities

Kevin Lee will take on Tony Ferguson with the interim lightweight belt on the line this Saturday at UFC 216. A Las Vegas local, Lee has taken advantage of the new UFC Perfomance Institute, a facility that has grown increasingly popular with the fighters since it first opened its doors back in May.
A 30,000 square foot mega-structure, the Performance Institute is home to not only the most cutting edge training facilities and coaching, but is crafted for the precise needs of MMA fighters, from nutrition and sports science, to weight-cutting and hydration.
For his part Kevin Lee believes that taking advantage of The Institute will make the difference in his fight with Ferguson this Saturday, Oct. 7th, as he explains below in a clip from UFC 216's open workouts at T-Mobile Arena. Check out the clip and be sure to pre-order UFC 216.
It's been a great camp for @MoTownPhenom and he spoke about advantages of training at @UFCPI in Las Vegas. #UFC216 pic.twitter.com/yceEx1Sxr3— UFC News (@UFCNews) October 5, 2017
