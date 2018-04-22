Kevin Lee discusses his big win over Edson Barboza in the main event of Fight Night Atlantic City on April 21, 2018.
Hear from Kevin Lee following his dominant victory over Edson Barboza in the main event of Fight Night Atlantic City.
Hear from Frankie Edgar after he dispatches Cub Swanson in front of his hometown fans at Fight Night Atlantic City.
Watch the highlights from Friday's official weigh-in, featuring Kevin Lee & Edson Barboza.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
