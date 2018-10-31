Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Kelleher To Kick Off UFC 230 Prelims With A 'Boom'

By Walker Van Wey October 31, 2018
Special to UFC.com
Article
Comments (
)
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Brian “BOOM” Kelleher (@brianboom135) on

In season one of “Dana White: Lookin’ for a Fight,” Kelleher’s spinning backfist knockout of Josh Robinson was enough to impress the UFC President.

Although White’s back was to the action when the blow landed, the combination of Matt Serra’s excitement over the KO along with Kelleher’s post-fight intensity was enough to fast track Kelleher to the UFC.

“He jumped out of the cage, ran over and got in my face and said, ‘I want to fight in the UFC!’ I love it,” White said on the show. “I love guys who have that energy and that enthusiasm and they want to f**kin’ be in the UFC so bad that he jumps in my face, runs out of the cage. I love that s**t.”

Eighteen months after running out of the cage and screaming, “I want my chance! Please!” in White’s face, Kelleher was making his Octagon debut at UFC 212 in Rio de Janeiro against the then-13th ranked Iuri Alcantara.

Keller Talks Fighting At UFC 230 | Order UFC 230 For Any Device | Montel Jackson

With a submission win over the hometown favorite in less than two minutes, Kelleher’s post-fight antics made just as big of a splash with the Brazilian crowd that all but drowned out his interview in the Octagon after he let them know he took out their hometown boy.

Over the wave of boos, Kelleher had another message for White.

“Dana! That’s number 13 in the world!” Kelleher shouted. “I just took number 13 out! I want a top ten guy! I don’t want the slow pace! Feed me to the sharks! I’m ready!”

Kelleher left the arena with a Performance of the Night bonus, and while he didn’t get that top 10 opponent he asked for, it was only eight months and two fights until he was suiting up to fight former bantamweight champion Renan Barao.

After his unanimous decision victory over Barao, Kelleher called for the top 10 again in John Lineker and was given his shot.

Although Kelleher fell short against John Lineker, after the longest layoff of his UFC career (just under six months), Kelleher is stepping back in the Octagon.

Knowing that the wins come before the demands, the 19-9 Kelleher is poised to show the same fighter that turned White’s head to get a contract on Lookin’ for a Fight and earned Performance and Fight of the Night honors in subsequent bouts.

Kelleher’s opponent, the 6-1 Montel Jackson, comes in not only eager to earn his first UFC win but also with power that has led to five knockout finishes.

Considering Jackson’s success with the standup game and Kelleher’s unconditional love for uppercuts and the spinning backfist that put him on the map to begin with, missing this FIGHT PASS Early Prelim puts fans at risk of missing a Performance of the Night or Fight of the Night effort.

The Early Prelims begin at 6:15pm ET, only on UFC FIGHT PASS.

Watch Past Fights

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, November 3
10PM/7PM
ETPT
New York, NY
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
UFC 230 heavyweight title contender Derrick Lewis sits down with Megan Olivi to talk about the whirlwind past few weeks for Lewis and his upcoming matchup with Daniel Cormier.
UFC 230 heavyweight title contender Derrick Lewis sits down with Megan Olivi to talk about the whirlwind past few weeks for Lewis and his upcoming matchup with Daniel Cormier.
Oct 31, 2018
The stars of UFC 230 including Daniel Cormier and Derrick Lewis held an open workout for fans in New York City in the lead-up to the heavyweight title fight taking place Saturday, November 3 on Pay-Per-View.
The stars of UFC 230 including Daniel Cormier and Derrick Lewis held an open workout for fans in New York City in the lead-up to the heavyweight title fight taking place Saturday, November 3 on Pay-Per-View.
Oct 31, 2018
UFC 230 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the heavyweight title fight taking place Saturday, November 3 on Pay-Per-View. Featuring Israel Adesanya, Jacare Souza, Chris Weidman, DC & more.
UFC 230 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the heavyweight title fight taking place Saturday, November 3 on Pay-Per-View. Featuring Israel Adesanya, Jacare Souza, Chris Weidman, DC & more.
Oct 31, 2018
UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier plans on dominating #1 contender Derrick "The Black Beast" Lewis this Saturday at UFC 230: Cormier vs Lewis only on Pay-Per-View.
UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier plans on dominating #1 contender Derrick "The Black Beast" Lewis this Saturday at UFC 230: Cormier vs Lewis only on Pay-Per-View.
Oct 30, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018