Kaufman gets Invicta FC title shot

Former UFC bantamweight contender and women’s MMA pioneer Sarah Kaufman will battle for the Invicta FC title when the world’s leading all-female fight promotion returns to UFC FIGHT PASS on Friday, May 4.



Canadian Kaufman, who’s record stands at 19-4 and includes a reign as Strikeforce word champion back in 2010, will take on undefeated German prospect Katharina Lehner.



Lehner is 7-0 and current training at the famed Jackson-Wink gym in New Mexico.



The fight for the 135-lb championship vacated by recent UFC title challenger Yana Kunitskaya headlined Invicta FC 29, which will be held at the promotion’s stronghold of Scottish Rite Temple in Kansas City.



Kaufman said: “I’m going to put myself out there and put on a great performance. I’m going to remind everyone who Sarah Kaufman is. I don’t care who I am fighting – if I perform to my best I am the best. I’m excited to main event another Invicta card on UFC FIGHT PASS and showcase myself.”



“I’m excited to be fighting a UFC and Strikeforce veteran,” said Lehner. “Sarah has a lot more experience than me, but I am hungry.”



The first challenger to the new champion will also be decided on the card. In the co-main event, former No. 1 contender Pannie “Banzai” Kianzad, 8-3, takes on bantamweight newcomer Bianca “Bibi” Daimoni, 7-2.



Also on the card, the popular UFC veteran Pearl Gonzalez, 7-3, makes a quick turnaround after earning Fight of the Night honors last month in Invicta. Gonzalez moves up to flyweight to face Brazil’s Bárbara Acioly, 4-2.



Another fighter to keep an eye on at Invicta FC 29 is unbeaten Julia “Raging Panda” Avila, who owns wins over reigning UFC flyweight champion Nicco Montaño and UFC bantamweight contender Marion Reneau. She takes on Marciea “Black Widow” Allen.



The full card looks like this:



Invicta FC Bantamweight Title Bout: Sarah Kaufman (19-4, 1 NC) vs. Katharina Lehner (7-0)

Bantamweight Bout: Pannie Kianzad (8-3) vs. Bianca Daimoni (7-2)

Flyweight Bout: Pearl Gonzalez (7-3) vs. Bárbara Acioly (4-2)

Bantamweight Bout: Julia Avila (4-0) vs. Marciea Allen (6-2)

Bantamweight Bout: Yaya Rincón (2-0) vs. Lisa Spangler (0-0)

Featherweight Bout: Allison Schmidt (1-0) vs. Macy Chiasson (1-0)

Strawweight Bout: Adriana Vuković (Debut) vs. TBA

Strawweight Bout: Helen Peralta (1-0) vs. Cheyanne Vlismas (1-0)



Invicta FC 29 streams live and exclusively via UFC FIGHT PASS on Friday, May 4.