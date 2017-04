Kansas City Rewind: What you got right & wrong

On a main card dominated by upsets, the one constant was UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson , who made history with his 10th successful title defense with a victory over Wilson Reis in the UFC Fight Night main event.Johnson has looked better than ever in his most recent fights, but he somehow managed to take his game up another notch on Saturday night as he picked Reis apart on the feet before finishing him on the ground.Following a lopsided performance over the first 10 minutes, Johnson finally decided to take Reis to the mat, where he battered the No. 3-ranked flyweight with punches before finally snatching an arm.A few seconds later, Johnson got the tap out due to an armbar while becoming the first fighter to submit Reis in his nearly 30-fight professional career.Fantasy players were definitely wise to Johnson's performance ahead of time, with an overwhelming 92 percent majority picking him to win. As it turns out, Johnson was the only favorite to walk away victorious on the main card according to the picks from fantasy players going into Saturday night.