For years, Justin Gaethje built a reputation as one of the most exciting fighters in MMA. In the World Series of Fighting promotion, he built an undefeated record through a series of electric performances and thrilling contests. Lingering over Gaethje was always the question of how he would perform against the best competition in the world. He signed with the UFC sporting a 17-0 record with 14 knockouts and was put in a main event Friday night in his first UFC bout. It was time for Gaethje to prove what he could do.
Justin Gaethje defeats Michael Johnson in stunning fashion in UFC debut
By Todd Martin, Los Angeles Times
Watch Past Fights
Tuesday, July 11
,
Comments