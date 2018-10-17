Jonathan Martinez Wants To Show Everyone He Belongs

Jonathan Martinez couldn’t stop looking at the local MMA gym, and every day he told his girlfriend about it. Eventually, she told him to get over there because she paid for a membership.

“She took me there and for the whole week, I got beat up,” said Martinez, a newcomer to the UFC’s bantamweight roster who makes his Octagon debut on October 27 against Andre Soukhamthath. “I didn’t want to go back. I kept getting kicked in my stomach and my legs and I didn’t like it. I told her this is not for me."

His lady had a response for him.

“I paid for the whole month, so you’re gonna stay there for the whole month.”

Martinez laughs about it now and, for the record, he listened to his girlfriend and when back to the gym for week two.

“I stood, I got better and I started liking it a lot and I stuck with it,” he said.

Ten pro fights later, and the soft-spoken Texan is in the biggest show in the sport, and he can’t wait to show what he can do against the best of the best.

“I didn’t believe it and I still don’t believe it, but it’s exciting,” said the 24-year-old, who got the call of a lifetime on short notice when Gavin Tucker was forced from the Soukhamthath fight due to injury. But to the “Dragon,” it wasn’t short notice at all.

“I don’t think it’s a short notice fight because I already had a fight lined up and I was getting ready for that one,” he said. “They just pushed it back a little bit.”

That October 19 LFA matchup with Cee Jay Hamilton would have been Martinez’ first bout since a 56-second submission win over Randy Hinds in September 2017. The ensuing year has been full of starts and stops, making it a frustrating time for the bantamweight prospect.

“One time I did get hurt and the rest of the time I was trying to get fights,” he said. “They’ll pull out or they’ll say no, so it was hard for me to get a fight.”



He even got a couple calls from the UFC, but the stars never aligned until now.



“I got called once, but it was a real short notice fight. Then I got called again and I was hurt, so I had bad luck.”



That’s all changed now, and in Soukhamthath, he’s got an opponent he believes he matches up well with.