Johnson-Cejudo 2 set for UFC 227 in August

By Thomas Gerbasi June 09, 2018
The UFC's lighter weight classes continue to take center stage at Staples Center in Los Angeles on August 4, as pound-for-pound king Demetrious Johnson attempts to extend his record title defense streak when he defends his flyweight crown in a rematch with 2008 U.S. Olympic gold medalist Henry Cejudo in the UFC 227 co-main event.

In the UFC 227 headliner, which airs live on Pay-Per-View, the second chapter of one of the sport’s most heated rivalries lands in LA, as TJ Dillashaw defends his bantamweight world title against the man he took it from last November, former teammate Cody Garbrandt.

The UFC's first and only flyweight champion, Washington's Johnson has been unstoppable at 125 pounds, going 13-0-1 in the division. Included in those 13 wins are 11 successful title defenses, a UFC record. In 2016, "Mighty Mouse" stopped Cejudo, but "The Messenger" has won two in a row leading up to this rematch, and after victories over Wilson Reis and Sergio Pettis, the Arizona native believes his time for redemption is now.

Middleweight champion Robert Whittaker, heavyweight Tai Tuivasa and women's featherweight Megan Anderson discuss the increasing popularity of MMA in Australia ahead of their UFC 225 showdowns.
Jun 9, 2018
See the sights from fight week in Chicago as our photographers capture the action from weigh-ins as the stars of UFC 225 get ready for the big Pay Per view event on June 9, 2018.
Jun 8, 2018
Watch the UFC 225 Post-fight Press Conference live following the event.
Jun 9, 2018
UFC 225 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two world title fights on Saturday, June 9th on Pay-Per-View. Episode 4 features Robert Whittaker, CM Punk, Colby Covington and more.
Jun 8, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018