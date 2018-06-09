Johnson-Cejudo 2 set for UFC 227 in August

The UFC's lighter weight classes continue to take center stage at Staples Center in Los Angeles on August 4, as pound-for-pound king Demetrious Johnson attempts to extend his record title defense streak when he defends his flyweight crown in a rematch with 2008 U.S. Olympic gold medalist Henry Cejudo in the UFC 227 co-main event.



In the UFC 227 headliner, which airs live on Pay-Per-View, the second chapter of one of the sport’s most heated rivalries lands in LA, as TJ Dillashaw defends his bantamweight world title against the man he took it from last November, former teammate Cody Garbrandt.



The UFC's first and only flyweight champion, Washington's Johnson has been unstoppable at 125 pounds, going 13-0-1 in the division. Included in those 13 wins are 11 successful title defenses, a UFC record. In 2016, "Mighty Mouse" stopped Cejudo, but "The Messenger" has won two in a row leading up to this rematch, and after victories over Wilson Reis and Sergio Pettis, the Arizona native believes his time for redemption is now.