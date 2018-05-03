Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs Tecia Torres added to July 28 FOX 30 Calgary

May 03, 2018
Article
Comments (
)
Fresh from a pair of bouts with UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas, former titleholder Joanna Jedrzejczyk will return to the Octagon on Saturday, July 28 to face longtime contender Tecia Torres in a UFC Fight Night bout at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary.

Tickets for UFC Fight Night, which airs live on FOX, go on sale to the general public at 10am MT on June 1.

One of the greatest female fighters to ever strap on the gloves, Poland's Jedrzejczyk reigned over the 115-pound weight class for over two years, successfully defending the crown five times. This summer, she continues her quest to regain the title when she meets Colorado's Torres, who has won three of her last four bouts.

Stay tuned to UFC.com for more fight card information.

Watch Past Fights

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, May 12
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
UFC 224 is packed with intriguing fights from top to bottom including a bantamweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Raquel Pennington. Don't miss all the action on May 12, live on Pay-Per-View.
UFC 224 is packed with intriguing fights from top to bottom including a bantamweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Raquel Pennington. Don't miss all the action on May 12, live on Pay-Per-View.
May 1, 2018
Ahead of his UFC 224 showdown against Lyoto Machida in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, let's go back to the time Vitor Belfort met Luke Rockhold in 2013.
Ahead of his UFC 224 showdown against Lyoto Machida in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, let's go back to the time Vitor Belfort met Luke Rockhold in 2013.
May 1, 2018
One of the more interesting personalities in recent memory, 'Violent Bob Ross' Luis Pena makes his debut on the new season of TUF. The Ultimate Fighter Undefeated airs Wednesdays at 10pm ET on FS1.
One of the more interesting personalities in recent memory, 'Violent Bob Ross' Luis Pena makes his debut on the new season of TUF. The Ultimate Fighter Undefeated airs Wednesdays at 10pm ET on FS1.
Apr 30, 2018
UFC women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes talks about her upcoming title defense against Raquel Pennington at UFC 224 in Brazil. Nunes details why she's prepared to defend her title for the third time and continue her reign.
UFC women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes talks about her upcoming title defense against Raquel Pennington at UFC 224 in Brazil. Nunes details why she's prepared to defend her title for the third time and continue her reign.
Apr 27, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018