Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs Tecia Torres added to July 28 FOX 30 Calgary

Fresh from a pair of bouts with UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas, former titleholder Joanna Jedrzejczyk will return to the Octagon on Saturday, July 28 to face longtime contender Tecia Torres in a UFC Fight Night bout at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary.
Tickets for UFC Fight Night, which airs live on FOX, go on sale to the general public at 10am MT on June 1.
One of the greatest female fighters to ever strap on the gloves, Poland's Jedrzejczyk reigned over the 115-pound weight class for over two years, successfully defending the crown five times. This summer, she continues her quest to regain the title when she meets Colorado's Torres, who has won three of her last four bouts.
Stay tuned to UFC.com for more fight card information.
Tickets for UFC Fight Night, which airs live on FOX, go on sale to the general public at 10am MT on June 1.
One of the greatest female fighters to ever strap on the gloves, Poland's Jedrzejczyk reigned over the 115-pound weight class for over two years, successfully defending the crown five times. This summer, she continues her quest to regain the title when she meets Colorado's Torres, who has won three of her last four bouts.
Stay tuned to UFC.com for more fight card information.
Comments