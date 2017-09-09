Joanna Jedrzejczyk planning to break Ronda Rousey’s record...

Megan Olivi catches up with Gokhan Saki following his thrilling KO in his UFC debut against Henrique da Silva at Fight Night Japan.
Sep 22, 2017
Ovince Saint Preux is interviewed by Megan Olivi following his decisive submission victory over Yushin Okami at UFC Fight Night Japan.
Sep 22, 2017
OSP speaks to the crowd at Saitama Super Arena following his quick submission win over Yushin Okami in the main event of Fight Night Japan.
Sep 22, 2017
Jessica Andrade speaks from The Octagon following her unanimous decision win over Claudia Gedelha at Fight Night Japan.
Sep 22, 2017
Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee collide for the interim lightweight championship in the main event of UFC 216 in Las Vegas. Plus, flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson goes for his record 11th title defense vs. Ray Borg. Watch the extended preview.
Sep 15, 2017
Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee will fight for the interim lightweight title in the main event at UFC 216 on Oct. 7 live from Las Vegas. In the co-main event, heavyweights Fabricio Werdum and Derrick Lewis will clash.
Sep 9, 2017
Tickets went on sale today for the super-stacked UFC 217 at MSG on Saturday, November 4th. UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles breaks down the multitude of reasons why you should be there for this "gift" of a card.
