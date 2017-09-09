“I learn from every fight, but especially my losses,” he says. “I’m still getting better every fight. Me and Rumble Johnson are the two hardest hitters in the division, but there’s more to it than that. I’ve learned to be more patient – it’s about having that confidence. I know that I can knock people out – I don’t need to throw everything into every shot, but I don’t waste my shots. I don’t need to throw fours and fives, I can throw one or two and I know I’ll hurt people.”
Jimi Manuwa’s Heavy Hitting Workouts
By Joel Snape, Mens Fitness
Watch Past Fights
Saturday, October 7
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Las Vegas, Nevada
