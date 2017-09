Jens Pulver: A Look Back at UFC's First Lightweight Champ

Before Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee signed to fight for the interim lightweight title in the main event of UFC 216 on Oct. 7, before Conor McGregor won that 155-pound crown, the same one worn by BJ Penn Rafael Dos Anjos and Eddie Alvarez , there was a “Lil’ Evil” in what has long been considered the toughest division in MMA.So it was appropriate that the UFC’s first 155-pound champion was one of the toughest men around, one who fought through a harrowing childhood to become a fighter and a world titleholder. And no matter what happens in the lightweight division in the decades to come, Jens Pulver will always have his place in the history books because before him, there was no one holding that belt in that weight class.And once Pulver got his championship by beating Caol Uno for the vacant crown at UFC 30 in 2001, his quest to give his family something to be proud of was complete.“My family has had some dark seeds, we’ve had some bad things happen, and when I started out in the beginning, it was to change the name ‘Pulver,’” he told me in 2007. “I wanted my family to be proud and to have someone there who wasn’t related to drugs, alcohol, and abuse, and who wasn’t throwing their lives away. Rather than change my name, I’m going to change the name and change what people think about it.”But now there was more work to be done and a new goal to chase, as Pulver had a mission to show a combat sports world used to watching the big men of MMA compete that the “little” guys could deliver excitement as well.“I was basically trying to build the 155-pounders of tomorrow so they have a bigger and better future,” he explained. “I always put that on my shoulders, to go out and represent the 155-pound weight class and let people know that the little guys can throw down, be exciting, and that they’re worth buying tickets to see. I started something that wasn’t there before.”A member of the storied Miletich Fighting Systems team, Pulver turned pro in 1999, and following a knockout of future UFC star Joe Stevenson that lifted his record to 3-1, he got a call from the UFC and fought to a draw with Alfonso Alcarez at UFC 22. What followed was a stretch where he alternated between the UFC and the local circuit until November 2000 rolled around.In his UFC 28 bout with the highly regarded John Lewis , Pulver needed just 11 seconds to score a knockout that earned hima shot at the vacant lightweight title. In the opposite corner was Japanese star Uno, who was favored to beat the Midwest battler in the UFC’s first 155-pound title fight.Pulver had other ideas, defeating Uno via five-round decision. “Lil’ Evil” was a world champion.There would be no vacations for Pulver, though, as he traveled around the country promoting a sport that was still a mystery to many in the mainstream. And seven months after winning the belt, he would put it on the line against Dennis Hallman at UFC 33 in Las Vegas. It was a bad blood matchup about to be settled, and Pulver wasn’t flinching.“He can come at me with anything that he’s got, but I’ve got something that’s unmatched, and I think it surprises people every single time I fight,” he told me in 2001. “I might not have the submissions, I might not have the all-around skills, but I’ve got something inside of me, and that’s what ‘Lil’ Evil’ is. There’s something inside of me that says, ‘Hell no, I ain’t going anywhere.’ I’m not kidding. You hit me, I enjoy it. Punch me, I enjoy it. Come at me, come as hard as you can. All it does is make me want to fight harder. I love it. I love being punched. Uno hit me, and I was like, ‘Yeah, come on, we’re gonna fight.’ I want to be in a war. I get beaten by people three times my size over here in this gym. The more you come at me, the more I’m going to come at you. I know I’m walking out the winner. I know you cannot break my heart and you will not break my spirit. I know I will melt you down. That’s something you can’t train for.”Pulver got his win, decisioning Hallman over five rounds. At the same time, a Hawaiian appropriately nicknamed “The Prodigy” had just run through Joey Gilbert and Din Thomas in his first two UFC (and pro) bouts, and less than two months after Pulver-Hallman, he knocked Uno out in 11 seconds. BJ Penn would be Pulver’s next title defense, and the general consensus wasn’t if Penn would win, but how long it would take him to do it. That didn’t sit right with the champion."I just can't believe it," Pulver told me before the fight when asked about being the underdog before the UFC 35 fight in January 2002. "I'm dumbfounded. At the same time I'm glad. If they think he's that unbeatable and unstoppable, then more power to him. I felt that making me a 3-1 underdog just showed a big-time disrespect to me. But I get to prove more people wrong."