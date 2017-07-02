Jedrzejczyk backstage at UFC 213, hopes to fight very soon

Joanna Jedrzejczyk talked backstage at UFC 213 with Megan Olivi about potentially stepping in at UFC 213 and when her next fight could be.
Jul 8, 2017
Cody Garbrandt, Michelle Waterson, Max Holloway and more marvel at the love displayed by fans gathered in Las Vegas, NV, for International Fight Week.
Jul 8, 2017
Watch the UFC 213 post-fight press conference live following the event.
Jul 8, 2017
Valentina Shevchenko stays warm while training while Amanda Nunes turns her hotel room into a walk-in sauna & dance party. Robert Whittaker kicks off a makeshift soccer game in the gym. Yoel Romero reaches the middleweight limit via "bullets and puddles."
Jul 7, 2017
Amanda Nunes attempts to defend her bantamweight title for the second time when she takes on Valentina Shevchenko in the UFC 213 main event.
Jun 3, 2017
UFC 213 on July 8 is stacked with fights, featuring Amanda Nunes vs Valentina Shevchenko, Yoel Romero vs Robert Whittaker and much more.
Jun 10, 2017
UFC 214 tickets go on-sale this Friday but UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles has a special code for today's viewers to get early access to tickets.
Comments