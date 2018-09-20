Home
Shevchenko to battle Jedrzejczyk for flyweight crown in Toronto

By Thomas Gerbasi September 20, 2018
A new UFC women's flyweight champion will be crowned on December 8, as former strawweight queen Joanna Jedrzejczyk faces off with Valentina Shevchenko for the vacant title at UFC 231 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

UFC 231 airs live on Pay-Per-View from the Scotiabank Arena.

No strangers to each other, having fought three times in their kickboxing days, Shevchenko may have defeated Jedrzejczyk back then, but both know that it's a whole new ballgame in mixed martial arts and in the relatively new women's flyweight division of the UFC. Shevchenko, a longtime bantamweight contender, made an immediate impact in her UFC 125-pound debut, submitting Priscila Cachoeira in February. Now it's time for Jedrzejczyk to move to the division, and she comes to the weight class with a reputation and resume as one of the best female fighters ever, having successfully defended her strawweight title five times. Fresh from a July win over Tecia Torres, Jedrzejczyk is ready for a new challenge.

