Jason vs. Kennedy heads to Fortaleza

By Thomas Gerbasi January 23, 2017
Rising featherweight star Jeremy Kennedy had a successful debut in August, and now on Mar. 11, the unbeaten Canadian will travel to Fortaleza to face off with former TUF Brazil winner Rony Jason.

In the UFC Fight Night main event, which airs live on FS1 from Centro de Formação Olímpica de Fortaleza, Kelvin Gastelum faces Vitor Belfort in a five-round middleweight bout.

Back in action for the first time since a hard-fought August bout against Dennis Bermudez, Quixada's Jason is hungry to get his fifth Octagon victory against the 9-0 Kennedy, a British Columbia native who got in the UFC win column for the first time last summer when he decisioned Alessandro Ricci.

