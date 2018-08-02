Jackson never stopped despite not getting a contract on DWTNCS

Not as crazy as the fact that Jackson just turned pro in 2017 and is now in the UFC. But he’s confident that this is just the start of something big.“In this game, or in life, period, you have to believe that you’re the best,” he said. “You have to have that mindset. Because if you don’t have that, you don’t have anything. Dave Chappelle said, ‘The definition of greatness is when everything before you is obsolete and everything after you bears your mark.’”That’s a lot to shoot for, but if a fighter doesn’t aim that high, why bother doing it? And all his life, Jackson was taught not to be average, but to be something more than that.“When I was a little kid, I was always darker than all the other kids, and my mom knew the kids would pick on me, so she always told me, ‘Montel, be proud of who you are. Love yourself, and love everything about yourself. You can’t afford to give somebody that type of power and energy over you.’ So whenever I’d be iffy about something, I’d always say that stuff in my head and it always helped me get a little bit more confident and stronger.”Always listen to your mom, and in Jackson’s case, he also makes sure to always listen to his friend, Gato. So, any advice for this week’s fight?Jackson laughs.“He would tell me, ‘Papi, all you gotta do is fight and do your thing. Don’t do anything unusual or special. Just go out there and do your thing. You got this.’”