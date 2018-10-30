Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Jackson Ready To Bet It All On Himself

By Thomas Gerbasi October 30, 2018
Article
Comments (
)
(Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC) Consider the reality of this week’s situation, a short-notice call to face “Boom” in his hometown that comes on the heels of another short-notice bout against Ricky Simon in August. So is “Quik” ever going to take a fight with a full training camp?

“I’m training all the time, so it’s not really a short-notice fight,” he said. “When I was coming up as an amateur and in a little bit of my pro career, I was looking for a fight almost every month.”

Needless to say, Jackson isn’t too nervous about fighting in the “World’s Most Famous Arena.”

“It’s just a bigger platform,” he said. “It’s just about the same thing, except that the stage is a little bit bigger and the lights are a little bit brighter. That’s all it is. For me, it’s just another fight. And I just focus on the fight and clear my head of anything and everything but fighting.”RELATED: 


For most, that would be easier said than done, but Jackson, who grew up in the Meadows on the northwest side of Milwaukee, comes from different stock.

“No risk, no reward,” he said. “I come from an ugly place and an ugly corner. The guys that I knew, they’re not afraid. They’re risk takers, they’re real gamblers. They’ll bet on themselves and they’re not gonna second guess it.”

Jackson carries the same mindset. It’s why he chose fighting as his path, even though nothing is guaranteed as far as success is concerned.

“People still have this general thought that fighters are dumb, barbaric, dull creatures, and they wonder who wants to get punched in the head for a living,” he said. “I could have finished school, a lot of fighters could have gone on to school and been great at whatever they wanted to be because they’ve got that type of drive and mentality. But when you really look at it, these guys took the risk. There is no guarantee that you’re gonna be a millionaire, no guarantee that you’re gonna get some residual income from fighting. It’s all a gamble, it’s all a risk.”

So why do it?

(Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC) “For one, myself and my personal goals,” Jackson explains. “Being world-renowned, the allure of being one of the greatest human combatants to ever be born. Secondly, my kids that I’m gonna have, the kids that look up to me, the kids that I coach, it’s that small glimmer that they can see, that this guy right here, born poor, born in a single-parent household, born African-American, born in a poverty-stricken place, coming from a crime-infested neighborhood project – this guy made it. And they can say, ‘I can make it too; I just gotta believe in myself and work hard.”

He pauses, maybe to reflect on where he’s come from and where he’s going.

“As I look around, all my friends are dead or in jail,” Jackson continues. “I probably only got two friends left.”

Jackson has moved on from the Meadows, but it’s always with him and he will always make sure he goes back to see the place that raised him.

“Everybody still knows me and everybody is always happy for me and they tell me how proud they are of me,” he said. “We are one and the same and I know they didn’t forget who I was and what history I have over there. Yeah, it’s easy to get up and just run away. But if you stay and fix your neighborhood and be the change you want to see in your neighborhood, that’s when you become a hero.”

Montel Jackson is on his way.

Watch Past Fights

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, November 3
10PM/7PM
ETPT
New York, NY
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier plans on dominating #1 contender Derrick "The Black Beast" Lewis this Saturday at UFC 230: Cormier vs Lewis only on Pay-Per-View.
UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier plans on dominating #1 contender Derrick "The Black Beast" Lewis this Saturday at UFC 230: Cormier vs Lewis only on Pay-Per-View.
Oct 30, 2018
Presented by Modelo Especial, the official beer of UFC, former middleweight champion Chris Weidman talks about his Fighting Spirit ahead of his UFC 230 matchup with Jacare Souza on November 3.
Presented by Modelo Especial, the official beer of UFC, former middleweight champion Chris Weidman talks about his Fighting Spirit ahead of his UFC 230 matchup with Jacare Souza on November 3.
Oct 30, 2018
UFC 230 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the heavyweight title fight taking place Saturday, November 3 on Pay-Per-View between Daniel Cormier and Derrick Lewis.
UFC 230 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the heavyweight title fight taking place Saturday, November 3 on Pay-Per-View between Daniel Cormier and Derrick Lewis.
Oct 30, 2018
Daniel Cormier readies himself for a uniquely fearless opponent; Derrick Lewis trains for another knockout win. Chris Weidman zeroes in on BJJ. Jacare Souza anticipates a tough matchup. Lewis feels the spotlight at a local Rockets game.
Daniel Cormier readies himself for a uniquely fearless opponent; Derrick Lewis trains for another knockout win. Chris Weidman zeroes in on BJJ. Jacare Souza anticipates a tough matchup. Lewis feels the spotlight at a local Rockets game.
Oct 29, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018