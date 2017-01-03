Jacare returns for UFC 208 bout with Boetsch

Back in action for the first time since his May knockout of Vitor Belfort, No. 3-ranked middleweight contender Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza will face Tim Boetsch in a pivotal UFC 208 bout at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on Feb. 11.
In the UFC 208 main event, Holly Holm meets Germaine de Randamie in a five-round clash for the first UFC women’s featherweight title.
Winner of nine of his last 10 bouts, Brazil's Souza is on the fast track to a shot at the middleweight title, with his UFC 198 win over Belfort a loud statement to the rest of the division. But with consecutive knockouts of Josh Samman and Rafael Natal, the No. 14-ranked Boetsch has stormed back into the top 15, and he can make a sizeable leap up the 185-pound ladder with a win over "Jacare."
Tickets for UFC 208 are on sale now and may be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com.
Stay tuned to UFC.com for more fight card announcements.
Comments