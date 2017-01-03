Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Jacare returns for UFC 208 bout with Boetsch

By Thomas Gerbasi January 06, 2017
Article
Comments (
)
Back in action for the first time since his May knockout of Vitor Belfort, No. 3-ranked middleweight contender Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza will face Tim Boetsch in a pivotal UFC 208 bout at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on Feb. 11.

In the UFC 208 main event, Holly Holm meets Germaine de Randamie in a five-round clash for the first UFC women’s featherweight title.

Winner of nine of his last 10 bouts, Brazil's Souza is on the fast track to a shot at the middleweight title, with his UFC 198 win over Belfort a loud statement to the rest of the division. But with consecutive knockouts of Josh Samman and Rafael Natal, the No. 14-ranked Boetsch has stormed back into the top 15, and he can make a sizeable leap up the 185-pound ladder with a win over "Jacare."

Tickets for UFC 208 are on sale now and may be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com.

Stay tuned to UFC.com for more fight card announcements.

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Sunday, January 15
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Phoenix, Arizona
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Watch Joe Lauzon defeat Diego Sanchez at UFC 200. Lauzon takes on Marcin Held in the co-main event at Fight Night Phoenix on Jan. 15.
Watch Joe Lauzon defeat Diego Sanchez at UFC 200. Lauzon takes on Marcin Held in the co-main event at Fight Night Phoenix on Jan. 15.
Jan 7, 2017
Watch Joe Lauzon's submission over Melvin Guillard during their fight at UFC 136. Don't miss Lauzon take on Marcin Held in the co-main event at Fight Night Phoenix on Jan. 15.
Watch Joe Lauzon's submission over Melvin Guillard during their fight at UFC 136. Don't miss Lauzon take on Marcin Held in the co-main event at Fight Night Phoenix on Jan. 15.
Jan 6, 2017
UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles takes a deep dive into the statistics of the Fight Night Phoenix main event between Yair Rodriguez and BJ Penn.
UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles takes a deep dive into the statistics of the Fight Night Phoenix main event between Yair Rodriguez and BJ Penn.
Jan 5, 2017
Countdown takes you inside the gyms of two featherweights preparing for a main event between old school and new blood, featuring BJ Penn and Yair Rodriguez.
Countdown takes you inside the gyms of two featherweights preparing for a main event between old school and new blood, featuring BJ Penn and Yair Rodriguez.
Jan 5, 2016
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Dec 30, 2016
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Dec 31, 2016
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dec 31, 2016
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Dec 30, 2016