Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

It's all business for Lauzon during fight week

By Thomas Gerbasi April 03, 2018
Article
Comments (
)
<a href='../fighter/Joe-Lauzon'>Joe Lauzon</a> walks to the Octagon at UFC 200 event on July 9, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)Not much has changed for Joe Lauzon since his first UFC fight night in September 2006. Sure, he’s a husband and father of two boys now, and he won’t have to go back to an IT job on the Monday after his Saturday bout against Chris Gruetzemacher. But when it comes to the nuts and bolts of fight week, Lauzon is Mr. Reliable.

“It’s another fight, another big weekend,” he said of his time in Brooklyn. “It’s definitely cool to fight in New York, especially since it wasn’t allowed for so long, so that part of it’s really cool, but it doesn’t change anything. I walk out and it doesn’t matter if we’re in New York, we’re in Boston, we’re at my gym, we’re in Japan, we’re in California; it’s always the same. It’s cool to have all these different experiences, but it’s a work week. Everything is about the fight. We’re not doing anything fun or anything cool. At most, we’ll go to the movies on Wednesday or something, but it’s a fight trip. Stay in the room, hang out and get ready for a fight.”

Damn Joe, you’re no fun.

“I was never any fun,” he laughs. “I’m not a lot of fun, but I’m always focused.”

Maybe that’s why he’s been on the UFC for over a decade, competing in the Octagon 25 times while compiling the most bonuses in the promotion’s history, a record he holds with his Ultimate Fighter 5 cast mate Nate Diaz. It’s a run of excellence that has garnered him a huge fan base and the respect of his peers, with the New England contingent of MMA fighters looking at him not just as a fellow competitor, but as an example of how to handle oneself in this business.

“I’m aware of that, and I try to do my best for all those guys,” said Lauzon. “Obviously I care about those guys’ fights quite a bit and I put the time in to help them out as much as I can, but it’s been no different with all the other guys in my gym since the beginning. I feel like I’ve kind of had that role as a captain or a leader in my gym forever, long before it was Lauzon MMA. For whatever reason, I’ve just made good decisions or maybe it’s just stupid, blind luck. (Laughs) But I feel like I’ve always been ahead of the curve a little bit.”

Order UFC 223 | Brooklyn TicketsUFC 223 EmbeddedInside The Octagon

On Saturdays at Lauzon MMA, the proof is right there, as the New England UFC squad files in, but make no mistake about it, the 33-year-old is still a fighter, and he plans on keeping that title on his tax return for as long as possible, despite back-to-back defeats to Stevie Ray and Clay Guida.

“My last fight didn’t go so well, but I don’t think that was a degradation of skill or age or anything like that,” he said of the Guida fight in November, when he got stopped in the first round. “He (Guida) caught me with a great punch behind the ear and then crushed me with an uppercut that I think would have put down anyone. I don’t think that was any different than when I got knocked out by (Anthony) Pettis six years ago. I don’t think that was a sign of what’s to come.”

What is to come is Saturday’s bout with Gruetzemacher, a fighter likely to charge at Lauzon hard as he looks to snap his own two-fight losing skid. That’s just fine with the Massachusetts veteran.

“This kid, Greutzemacher, I think we’re gonna go at it and fight like the Guida fight didn’t happen,” Lauzon said. “We’re gonna go at this kid and I think we’re gonna get aggressive and beat him up. I’m not gonna change the way I fight, I’m not gonna change what I do. I’m constantly tweaking and making adjustments, but I don’t feel like I’m slowing down and I don’t feel like anything is coming to an end. It could be closer than I think, but I don’t feel like it’s close.”

Sounds like someone who’s been here before. And just like all those other trips to the Octagon, Lauzon admits that training camp can be rough, but fight night makes it all worth it.

That never changes.

“Fight night is always fun,” he said. “Sometimes you have fights that aren’t fun, but fight night itself is always fun. You go through months of training and hard, really crappy practices where you’re just getting beat up, and it’s a lot of work. I love training and I love going to the gym, but anyone who says they don’t have training sessions that they hate is lying. You have crappy days where you don’t feel great, but you gotta push through, and on fight night, it’s the payoff for doing stuff that you didn’t want to do. All that work comes down to fight night, and it’s nice. It’s a relief. I feel like once you step on the scale and you make weight, at that point all the work is done. It’s a hundred percent fun from that point on.”

So, Mentor Joe, any advice for the up and comers of the game?

“Anyone that is fighting and they don’t love fight night and the actual fight, they should not be here,” he said. “They should find something else to do.”

Watch Past Fights

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, April 7
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Brooklyn, New York
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Hosts John Gooden and Jon Anik break down the pivotal strawweight rematch between champion Rose Namajunas and Joanna Jedrzejczyk in the co-main event of Saturday's UFC 223.
Hosts John Gooden and Jon Anik break down the pivotal strawweight rematch between champion Rose Namajunas and Joanna Jedrzejczyk in the co-main event of Saturday's UFC 223.
Apr 3, 2018
Starring Joanna, Khabib, Rose and more, UFC 223 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two championship bouts at UFC 223: Khabib vs. Holloway on Saturday, April 7 on Pay-Per-View.
Starring Joanna, Khabib, Rose and more, UFC 223 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two championship bouts at UFC 223: Khabib vs. Holloway on Saturday, April 7 on Pay-Per-View.
Apr 3, 2018
Khabib Nurmagomedov & featherweight champ Max Holloway meet on the main stage at UFC 223 in Brooklyn, live on Pay-Per-View on April 7. In the co-main event, strawweights Rose Namajunas and Joanna Jedrzejczyk meet in a rematch.
Khabib Nurmagomedov & featherweight champ Max Holloway meet on the main stage at UFC 223 in Brooklyn, live on Pay-Per-View on April 7. In the co-main event, strawweights Rose Namajunas and Joanna Jedrzejczyk meet in a rematch.
Apr 3, 2018
Joanna Jedrzejczyk pushes herself with the goal of reclaiming her belt, and Rose Namajunas readies for the rematch. Khabib Nurmagomedov arrives in New York City. Fight week kicks off with a shocking announcement from UFC President Dana White.
Joanna Jedrzejczyk pushes herself with the goal of reclaiming her belt, and Rose Namajunas readies for the rematch. Khabib Nurmagomedov arrives in New York City. Fight week kicks off with a shocking announcement from UFC President Dana White.
Apr 2, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018