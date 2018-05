Invicta FC 29 Preview

Witness #InvictaFC29: @mmasarah vs @klwmma LIVE from the Scottish Rite Temple in Kansas City, MO this FRIDAY, MAY 4th! Tickets are still available: https://t.co/k9bfluX8uE pic.twitter.com/3Rc6kTZ9D7 — Invicta FC (@InvictaFights) May 1, 2018





Streaming live on UFC FIGHT PASS starting at 8pm ET / 5pm PT, the event features a handful of familiar names mixed with several newcomers looking to make a mark for themselves inside the Invicta FC cage.



Here’s a look at what’s on tap for Friday night’s festivities.



Sarah Kaufman vs. Katharina Lehner for the vacant Invicta FC bantamweight title



When



Kaufman made her return to the Invicta FC cage earlier this year with a unanimous decision win over Pannie Kianzad, her second consecutive victory since her first run in the UFC came to a close. The former



The undefeated Lehner picked up a first-round stoppage win over Alexa Conners in her promotional debut and followed it up with a decision win at home in Germany late last year. Prepping for the contest at the Jackson-Wink MMA Academy in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the unbeaten standout should enter the cage equipped with a sound game plan and always exhibits unwavering confidence in the cage.



Pannie Kianzad vs. Bianca Daimoni



Friday night, the action inside the Invicta FC cage returns to the Scottish Rite in Kansas City, Missouri for an eight-fight affair that will see a new champion crowned in the bantamweight division.Streaming live on UFC FIGHT PASS starting at 8pm ET / 5pm PT, the event features a handful of familiar names mixed with several newcomers looking to make a mark for themselves inside the Invicta FC cage.Here’s a look at what’s on tap for Friday night’s festivities.When Yana Kunitskaya matriculated to the UFC earlier this year, the talented Russian gave up her title and now these two standout talents will clash in a battle to determine who will be next to sit atop the 135-pound weight class.Kaufman made her return to the Invicta FC cage earlier this year with a unanimous decision win over Pannie Kianzad, her second consecutive victory since her first run in the UFC came to a close. The former Strikeforce titleholder is well rounded and has a ton of experience, making her a tough out for anyone that steps into the cage against her and with a victory here, Kaufman should move one step closer to a potential return to the Octagon.The undefeated Lehner picked up a first-round stoppage win over Alexa Conners in her promotional debut and followed it up with a decision win at home in Germany late last year. Prepping for the contest at the Jackson-Wink MMA Academy in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the unbeaten standout should enter the cage equipped with a sound game plan and always exhibits unwavering confidence in the cage.

Brazil’s @BibiPDR is here in Kansas City! She faces Pannie Kianzad in our co-main event of #InvictaFC29! pic.twitter.com/OfbuZV1lBe — Invicta FC (@InvictaFights) May 1, 2018





Daimoni makes her promotional debut boasting a 6-2 record, and she is eager to make a quick impression in the Invicta FC bantamweight division. She has fought exclusively in her native Brazil to this point, so it will be interesting to see what impact – if any – the transition to competing in the American Midwest has on her.



With the division currently being realigned after losing a pair of titleholders last year, this is a terrific opportunity for both women to stake a claim to a place near the top of the rankings and potentially set themselves up for a title shot in the not too distant future.



Pearl Gonzalez vs. Barbara Acioly



Gonzalez struggled in a pair of UFC appearances in 2017, but got right back into the win column by bouncing Kali Robbins from the ranks of the unbeaten in her Invicta FC debut in March. The San Diego-based fighter had won six straight prior to her cup of coffee in the UFC and can re-establish herself as a threat in the 115-pound weight class with another impressive performance here.



Acioly lost to former Invicta FC title challenger Takayo Hashi last time out and will be looking to halt a two-fight slide when she steps into the cage with Gonzalez, but the Brazilian upstart collected four straight victories to begin her career and is still just 25, so it’s possible that her recent struggles are simply a result of growing pains that will prove positive in the long run.



Depending on how this one plays out, a future date with newly minted strawweight champ Virna Jandiroba down the line isn’t out of the question. Don’t let Kianzad’s three-fight skid fool you – the Iranian-born, Denmark-based bantamweight was unbeaten prior to those three outings and those setbacks have come against Tonya Evinger , Raquel Pa’aluhi and Kaufman, so it’s not like she’s losing to run of the mill competition.Daimoni makes her promotional debut boasting a 6-2 record, and she is eager to make a quick impression in the Invicta FC bantamweight division. She has fought exclusively in her native Brazil to this point, so it will be interesting to see what impact – if any – the transition to competing in the American Midwest has on her.With the division currently being realigned after losing a pair of titleholders last year, this is a terrific opportunity for both women to stake a claim to a place near the top of the rankings and potentially set themselves up for a title shot in the not too distant future.Gonzalez struggled in a pair of UFC appearances in 2017, but got right back into the win column by bouncing Kali Robbins from the ranks of the unbeaten in her Invicta FC debut in March. The San Diego-based fighter had won six straight prior to her cup of coffee in the UFC and can re-establish herself as a threat in the 115-pound weight class with another impressive performance here.Acioly lost to former Invicta FC title challenger Takayo Hashi last time out and will be looking to halt a two-fight slide when she steps into the cage with Gonzalez, but the Brazilian upstart collected four straight victories to begin her career and is still just 25, so it’s possible that her recent struggles are simply a result of growing pains that will prove positive in the long run.Depending on how this one plays out, a future date with newly minted strawweight champ Virna Jandiroba down the line isn’t out of the question.

Check out some shots from yesterday's portrait session taken by Dave Mandel for #InvictaFC29: https://t.co/XrROy7Pd6R pic.twitter.com/HSGteZWyZh — Invicta FC (@InvictaFights) May 3, 2018