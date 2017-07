International Fight Week Scorecard

The 2017 edition of International Fight Week is in the books, and now that the dust has settled at T-Mobile Arena, it’s time to go to the scorecard to see who the big winners were on the TUF 25 Finale and UFC 213 cards.



TUF 25 Finale





1 - Justin Gaethje

After 22 fights on Friday and Saturday, it’s clear that the big winner of the weekend was Justin Gaethje. Living up to all of the advance hype on his UFC debut and pretty much surpassing it, the former WSOF champion won a back and forth brawl with



2 - Jesse Taylor

The feel good story of International Fight Week was clearly Jesse Taylor, who lived up the “Redemption” theme of this season of



3 - Tecia Torres

When breaking down the strawweight matchup between Tecia Torres and



4 - Gray Maynard

5 – Michael Johnson

Yes, Michael Johnson lost to Justin Gaethje on Friday night, but it takes two to make a Fight of the Night, and “The Menace” more than did his part against the Octagon newcomer. I’m sure that post-fight bonus check is of little consolation to the ultra-competitive Johnson, but I guarantee that he gained a lot of fans that can’t wait to see him back in action against any of the top 15 of the lightweight division.



