International Fight Week App Available Now

UFC’s seventh annual International Fight is nearly here and you’re not going to want to miss a moment. The action includes two-days of UFC Fan Experience, the UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, The Ultimate Fighter Finale and the super stacked UFC 226.
With the official UFC Fight Week app you’ll have completely FREE access to schedules, fan activations, prize opportunities, autograph reservations and much more. Fight fans must have the Fight Week App in order to sign-up for autograph sessions.
The Fight Week app will also feature a live interactive social stream, detailed maps and a list of guest appearances. Here are some more of the app’s key features:
Register: Get the UFC Fan Access Pass for exclusive access.
Autograph Reservation: Reserve your spot to meet your favorite athlete.
Schedule: See what’s on tap for each action-packed day, and create your own schedule.
Tickets: Purchase tickets to each live event.
Plus: Receive live notifications, a list of full appearances, detailed maps, the latest UFC social buzz and more!
The app is available for download on the Apple App store here and is coming soon to GooglePlay.
Apple Store: apple.co/2tGhBlv
Comments