International Fight Week App Available Now

UFC Staff Report June 27, 2018
UFC’s seventh annual International Fight is nearly here and you’re not going to want to miss a moment. The action includes two-days of UFC Fan Experience, the UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, The Ultimate Fighter Finale and the super stacked UFC 226.

With the official UFC Fight Week app you’ll have completely FREE access to schedules, fan activations, prize opportunities, autograph reservations and much more. Fight fans must have the Fight Week App in order to sign-up for autograph sessions.

The Fight Week app will also feature a live interactive social stream, detailed maps and a list of guest appearances. Here are some more of the app’s key features:

Register: Get the UFC Fan Access Pass for exclusive access.
Autograph Reservation: Reserve your spot to meet your favorite athlete.
Schedule: See what’s on tap for each action-packed day, and create your own schedule.
Tickets: Purchase tickets to each live event.
Plus: Receive live notifications, a list of full appearances, detailed maps, the latest UFC social buzz and more!

The app is available for download on the Apple App store here and is coming soon to GooglePlay.

UFC 226 features a heavyweight title championship between Stipe Miocic and the light heavyweight champ, Daniel Cormier. In the co-main event, Max Holloway and Brian Ortega meet for the featherweight title.
Jun 27, 2018
UFC President Dana White joined Laura Sanko to announce the athletes that were awarded UFC contracts after another event full of finishes!
Jun 26, 2018
Take a look back at that special night at Singapore Indoor Stadium on June 23, 2018 that was the site of Fight Night: Cowboy vs Edwards. Photos by UFC photographer Jeff Bottari.
Jun 26, 2018
Presented by Modelo Especial, the official beer of UFC, heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic discusses his fighting spirit ahead of his highly anticipated bout with Daniel Cormier at UFC 226.
Jun 25, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018