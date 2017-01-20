Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Injuries shuffle Houston lineup

By Thomas Gerbasi January 24, 2017
Article
Comments (
)
Despite the emergence of the injury bug, UFC matchmakers have jumped into action and delivered a pair of intriguing matchups to thrill fight fans in Houston on the Feb. 4 Super Bowl weekend card at Toyota Center.

In the lightweight division, Evan Dunham and Johnny Case were forced out of their bouts against Abel Trujillo and James Vick, respectively, due to injury, setting the stage for rising stars Trujillo and Vick to now face off against each other in Texas.

Welterweight prospect Alex Morono was left without an opponent after Sheldon Westcott was sidelined, but Florida's unbeaten Niko Price, fresh from a first-round submission victory over Brandon Thatch at UFC 207, has stepped in to battle Morono in a clash of 170-pound up and comers.

In the UFC Fight Night main event, which airs on FS1, it's the return of "The Korean Zombie," Chan Sung Jung, as he faces featherweight contender Dennis Bermudez in a five-round matchup. Tickets are on sale now.

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, January 28
8PM/5PM
ETPT
Denver, CO
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles previews some under-the-radar fights to look out for this Saturday at Fight Night Denver.
UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles previews some under-the-radar fights to look out for this Saturday at Fight Night Denver.
Jan 24, 2017
UFC stars discuss what makes Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone such an unforgettable fighter and personality. Cerrone fights Jorge Masvidal in the co-main event at Fight Night Denver this Saturday on FOX.
UFC stars discuss what makes Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone such an unforgettable fighter and personality. Cerrone fights Jorge Masvidal in the co-main event at Fight Night Denver this Saturday on FOX.
Jan 23, 2017
UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles reviews what free fights are currently available, featuring fighters that are set to step foot in the Octagon in the coming weeks.
UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles reviews what free fights are currently available, featuring fighters that are set to step foot in the Octagon in the coming weeks.
Jan 23, 2017
No. 1-ranked women's bantamweight Valentina Shevchenko looks to continue her ascent by knocking off Ultimate Fighter winner and No. 2 ranked Julianna Pena in the main event of Fight Night Denver.
No. 1-ranked women's bantamweight Valentina Shevchenko looks to continue her ascent by knocking off Ultimate Fighter winner and No. 2 ranked Julianna Pena in the main event of Fight Night Denver.
Jan 22, 2017
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Dec 30, 2016
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Dec 31, 2016
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dec 31, 2016
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Dec 30, 2016