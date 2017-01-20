Injuries shuffle Houston lineup

Despite the emergence of the injury bug, UFC matchmakers have jumped into action and delivered a pair of intriguing matchups to thrill fight fans in Houston on the Feb. 4 Super Bowl weekend card at Toyota Center.
In the lightweight division, Evan Dunham and Johnny Case were forced out of their bouts against Abel Trujillo and James Vick, respectively, due to injury, setting the stage for rising stars Trujillo and Vick to now face off against each other in Texas.
Welterweight prospect Alex Morono was left without an opponent after Sheldon Westcott was sidelined, but Florida's unbeaten Niko Price, fresh from a first-round submission victory over Brandon Thatch at UFC 207, has stepped in to battle Morono in a clash of 170-pound up and comers.
In the UFC Fight Night main event, which airs on FS1, it's the return of "The Korean Zombie," Chan Sung Jung, as he faces featherweight contender Dennis Bermudez in a five-round matchup. Tickets are on sale now.
In the lightweight division, Evan Dunham and Johnny Case were forced out of their bouts against Abel Trujillo and James Vick, respectively, due to injury, setting the stage for rising stars Trujillo and Vick to now face off against each other in Texas.
Welterweight prospect Alex Morono was left without an opponent after Sheldon Westcott was sidelined, but Florida's unbeaten Niko Price, fresh from a first-round submission victory over Brandon Thatch at UFC 207, has stepped in to battle Morono in a clash of 170-pound up and comers.
In the UFC Fight Night main event, which airs on FS1, it's the return of "The Korean Zombie," Chan Sung Jung, as he faces featherweight contender Dennis Bermudez in a five-round matchup. Tickets are on sale now.
Comments