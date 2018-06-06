In the fight business, Covington not here to make friends

“I can’t give away spoilers, even though I am the King of Spoilers,” he laughs.It bears watching on Saturday night, for sure, but as notable as his tweets and interviews have been, the bottom line is that he still has to fight and back his words up, and he’s got plenty of those words for the former lightweight champion who has gotten off to an impressive 3-0 run at 170 pounds.“I see a guy that was getting melted by featherweights,” Covington said of Dos Anjos. “He’s not very big for the weight, and I also see a guy that’s confident right now and he’s believing everything everybody’s telling him. Everybody’s telling him he’s a God, that he’s unstoppable at 170. But after I beat him, all these same people are going to be saying he should have been at 155, that he’s too old, that he never should have been fighting for a welterweight title. I don’t see much from him. He’s just a small, little guy with a lot of confidence right now.”And while the confident Covington admits that getting the belt is “everything that I’ve dreamed of,” don’t expect any tears to be shed in the Octagon should he emerge victorious this weekend.“If I make a big deal out of beating Rafael Dos Nachos, then that wouldn’t be right because that would mean that I didn’t expect to beat him when I get my title,” he said. “I expect to beat him and I expect to beat him in convincing fashion. So there will be no emotional attachment. It’s on to bigger and better things after that.”