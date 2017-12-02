Home
Hunt vs Blaydes set for UFC 221

By Thomas Gerbasi December 13, 2017
Fireworks will be mandatory on Feb. 10 (Feb. 11 local time) in Perth, Australia, as perennial heavyweight contender Mark Hunt gets a home game down under against rising star Curtis Blaydes in a UFC 221 bout at Perth Arena.

Tickets for UFC 221, which is headlined by the middleweight title bout between Robert Whittaker and Luke Rockhold, go on sale on December 15.

Chicago's Blaydes crashed the top ten on the heels of three wins in 2017 over Adam Milstead, Daniel Omielanczuk and Aleksei Oleinik that pushed his current winning streak to four. But to take things to the next level, he must get past one of the most feared strikers in MMA history in the No. 5-ranked Hunt. Coming off a fourth-round finish of Derrick Lewis, his seventh KO since joining the UFC roster in 2011, "The Super Samoan" has the power and experience to crush Blaydes' championship dreams with one swing of his fist.

Stay tuned to UFC.com for more fight card announcements.

Dec 12, 2017
Don't miss Rafael Dos Anjos square off against Robbie Lawler in the main event of Fight Night Winnipeg on Saturday, December 16 live on FOX.
Dec 12, 2017
Former UFC champions Robbie Lawler (welterweight) and Rafael Dos Anjos (lightweight) meet in a five-round main event Saturday night in Winnipeg live and free on FOX. Both contenders have championships dreams and a win here brings them one step closer.
Dec 12, 2017
In a third heavy-hitting showdown, welterweights Santiago Ponzinibbio and Mike Perry once again look to unleash their stunning finishing power.
Dec 12, 2017
The explosive featherweight co-main event spotlights highly ranked Ricardo Lamas looking to stop Team Alpha Male standout Josh Emmett.
Nov 4, 2017
UFC President Dana White recaps the historic UFC 217, which featured three belt changes.
Nov 4, 2017
Rose Namajunas talks backstage at UFC 217 after defeating Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the women's strawweight title.
Nov 4, 2017
TJ Dillashaw talks backstage after defeating Cody Garbrandt at UFC 217 for the bantamweight title.
Nov 5, 2017
Megan Olivi speaks with Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson following his win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden.
Nov 5, 2017