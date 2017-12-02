Hunt vs Blaydes set for UFC 221

Fireworks will be mandatory on Feb. 10 (Feb. 11 local time) in Perth, Australia, as perennial heavyweight contender Mark Hunt gets a home game down under against rising star Curtis Blaydes in a UFC 221 bout at Perth Arena.
Tickets for UFC 221, which is headlined by the middleweight title bout between Robert Whittaker and Luke Rockhold, go on sale on December 15.
Chicago's Blaydes crashed the top ten on the heels of three wins in 2017 over Adam Milstead, Daniel Omielanczuk and Aleksei Oleinik that pushed his current winning streak to four. But to take things to the next level, he must get past one of the most feared strikers in MMA history in the No. 5-ranked Hunt. Coming off a fourth-round finish of Derrick Lewis, his seventh KO since joining the UFC roster in 2011, "The Super Samoan" has the power and experience to crush Blaydes' championship dreams with one swing of his fist.
