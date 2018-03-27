How long does UFC 223's Evan Dunham intend to fight?

When he meets Aubin-Mercier in the FS1-televised preliminary card encounter at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Dunham will come into the cage with more than twice the amount of pro fights than his seven-years-younger opponent. That’s still less of an age gap than he had against recent opponents Dariush and Rick Glenn, both 28.

OK, so maybe now Dunham is on the more experienced side of the roster. But, looking to squeeze in one or two more fights still this year, Dunham is not about to put an expiration date on his fighting days. Read the full article here.