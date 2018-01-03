How UFC newcomer Israel Adesanya went from bullied kid to human highlight reel

The signing of Israel Adesanya by the UFC has been met with enthusiasm.
After all, it’s not every day that an undefeated, exciting 28-year-old striker who happens to have knocked out all of his 11 MMA opponents crashes the middleweight scene. Add to it an extensive and highly victorious kickboxing record – 75-4, according to Adesanya’s own calculations – and you understand why there’s excitement.
